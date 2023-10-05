Sifan Hassan, the illustrious Olympic and World champion, is poised for an exhilarating challenge at the upcoming Bank of America Chicago Marathon, an event renowned with the coveted WA Platinum Label status.

Hassan, who made an indelible mark in her marathon debut by clinching victory in London with a stunning 2:18:33, has expressed her anticipation about the Chicago race, admitting, “I am really curious, and I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Sifan Hassan’s Chicago Marathon Strategy

Hassan’s marathon strategy is a closely monitored secret, as she plans to shadow the lead group, keenly observing the dynamics of the competition. Her Chicago venture arrives just a shade over six weeks since her exceptional performance at the World Championships in Budapest.

On the topic of the Olympics in the forthcoming year, Hassan confirmed that her Chicago results would not influence her choices regarding the events she will contest. These critical decisions are slated for consideration in the coming year.

The athlete of unparalleled dedication has meticulously honed her skills through rigorous training, notably at an altitude of 2,100 meters in Utah. As the countdown to Chicago Marathon narrows, Hassan prepares to embark on her journey to the Windy City, ready to captivate fans with her remarkable prowess.

Report filed by Eric Roeske and Concourse.