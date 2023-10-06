Share the News: Tap to Share

Catch the Bank of America Chicago Marathon live stream and TV coverage of the elite field and race day schedule for the 2023 event.

The Chicago Marathon, a significant race in the Abbott World Marathon Majors series, is set to take place on Sunday, October 8 at 7:00 AM US Central Time (GMT -5).

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Live Stream and TV Coverage:

Don’t miss the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Live Stream on NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago. You can watch the event live on TV and online, with coverage in both English and Spanish. The live TV broadcasts are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT. To access the live stream, visit nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com. Y

ou can also tune in via the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, as well as their channels on Roku and Apple TV, which will host live broadcasts from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT. Additionally, a live camera at the finish line will be streaming from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the same websites and apps.

Race Day Schedule:

Marathon Wheelchair Start (men): 7:20 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (women): 7:21 a.m.

Marathon Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.

Marathon Wave 1 Start (red): 7:30 a.m.

Marathon Wave 2 Start (blue): 8 a.m.

Marathon Wave 3 Start (orange): 8:35 a.m.