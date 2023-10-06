Chicago Marathon
Chicago Marathon
Catch the Bank of America Chicago Marathon live stream and TV coverage of the elite field and race day schedule for the 2023 event.

The Chicago Marathon, a significant race in the Abbott World Marathon Majors series, is set to take place on Sunday, October 8 at 7:00 AM US Central Time (GMT -5).

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Live Stream and TV Coverage:

Don’t miss the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Live Stream on NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago. You can watch the event live on TV and online, with coverage in both English and Spanish. The live TV broadcasts are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT. To access the live stream, visit nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com. Y

ou can also tune in via the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, as well as their channels on Roku and Apple TV, which will host live broadcasts from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT. Additionally, a live camera at the finish line will be streaming from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the same websites and apps.

Race Day Schedule:

  • Marathon Wheelchair Start (men): 7:20 a.m.
  • Marathon Wheelchair Start (women): 7:21 a.m.
  • Marathon Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.
  • Marathon Wave 1 Start (red): 7:30 a.m.
  • Marathon Wave 2 Start (blue): 8 a.m.
  • Marathon Wave 3 Start (orange): 8:35 a.m.
