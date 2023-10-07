Chicago, USA – A remarkable assembly of eight women boasting personal bests under 2 hours and 20 minutes is all set to grace the prestigious Bank of America Chicago Marathon,(a World Athletics Platinum Label event, this Sunday (8 Oct).
Among these elite athletes are defending champion Ruth Chepngetich and the reigning London Marathon title holder, Sifan Hassan.
Notably, Joyciline Jepkosgei, the 2022 London Marathon runner-up, accomplished track star Genzebe Dibaba, and the recent victor of the US 20km championship, Emily Sisson, will also be in contention, promising an electrifying race day.
Women’s Field for Chicago Marathon
- Ruth Chepngetich – 2:14:18 (Chicago, 2022) KEN
- Tadu Teshome Nare – 2:17:36 (Valencia, 2022) ETH
- Joyciline Jepkosgei – 2:17:43 (London, 2021) KEN
- Genzebe Dibaba – 2:18:05 (Amsterdam, 2022) ETH
- Sutume Kebede – 2:18:12 (Seoul, 2022) ETH
- Emily Sisson – 2:18:29 (Chicago, 2022) USA
- Sifan Hassan – 2:18:33 (London, 2023) NED
- Tigist Girma – 2:18:52 (Valencia, 2022) ETH
- Ababel Yesheneh – 2:20:51 (Chicago, 2019) ETH
- Des Linden – 2:22:38 (Boston, 2011) USA
- Emma Bates – 2:23:18 (Eugene, 2022) USA
- Aliphine Tuliamuk – 2:24:37 (Boston, 2023) USA
- Molly Seidel – 2:24:42 (New York, 2021) USA
- Nell Rojas – 2:24:51 (Boston, 2023) USA
- Dakotah Lindwurm – 2:25:01 (Duluth, 2022) USA
- Sara Vaughn – 2:26:23 (Chicago, 2022) USA
- Andrea Ramirez – 2:26:34 (Chandler, 2020) MEX
- Tristin Van Ord – 2:27:07 (Houston, 2023) USA
- Gabriella Rooker – 2:27:38 (Duluth, 2023) USA
- Diane Nukuri – 2:27:50 (London, 2015) USA
- Maggie Montoya – 2:28:07 (Chicago, 2022) USA
- Dominique Scott – 2:29:19 (London, 2022) RSA
- Ann Marie Tuxbury – 2:31:31 (Sacramento, 2022) USA
- Stacy Ndiwa – 2:31:53 (Istanbul, 2022) KEN
- Alec Sandusky – Debut USA