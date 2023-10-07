Ruth Chepngetich ready for Chicago Marathon
Ruth Chepngetich
Chicago, USA – A remarkable assembly of eight women boasting personal bests under 2 hours and 20 minutes is all set to grace the prestigious Bank of America Chicago Marathon,(a World Athletics Platinum Label event, this Sunday (8 Oct).

Among these elite athletes are defending champion Ruth Chepngetich and the reigning London Marathon title holder, Sifan Hassan.

Notably, Joyciline Jepkosgei, the 2022 London Marathon runner-up, accomplished track star Genzebe Dibaba, and the recent victor of the US 20km championship, Emily Sisson, will also be in contention, promising an electrifying race day.

Women’s Field for Chicago Marathon

  1. Ruth Chepngetich – 2:14:18 (Chicago, 2022) KEN
  2. Tadu Teshome Nare – 2:17:36 (Valencia, 2022) ETH
  3. Joyciline Jepkosgei – 2:17:43 (London, 2021) KEN
  4. Genzebe Dibaba – 2:18:05 (Amsterdam, 2022) ETH
  5. Sutume Kebede – 2:18:12 (Seoul, 2022) ETH
  6. Emily Sisson – 2:18:29 (Chicago, 2022) USA
  7. Sifan Hassan – 2:18:33 (London, 2023) NED
  8. Tigist Girma – 2:18:52 (Valencia, 2022) ETH
  9. Ababel Yesheneh – 2:20:51 (Chicago, 2019) ETH
  10. Des Linden – 2:22:38 (Boston, 2011) USA
  11. Emma Bates – 2:23:18 (Eugene, 2022) USA
  12. Aliphine Tuliamuk – 2:24:37 (Boston, 2023) USA
  13. Molly Seidel – 2:24:42 (New York, 2021) USA
  14. Nell Rojas – 2:24:51 (Boston, 2023) USA
  15. Dakotah Lindwurm – 2:25:01 (Duluth, 2022) USA
  16. Sara Vaughn – 2:26:23 (Chicago, 2022) USA
  17. Andrea Ramirez – 2:26:34 (Chandler, 2020) MEX
  18. Tristin Van Ord – 2:27:07 (Houston, 2023) USA
  19. Gabriella Rooker – 2:27:38 (Duluth, 2023) USA
  20. Diane Nukuri – 2:27:50 (London, 2015) USA
  21. Maggie Montoya – 2:28:07 (Chicago, 2022) USA
  22. Dominique Scott – 2:29:19 (London, 2022) RSA
  23. Ann Marie Tuxbury – 2:31:31 (Sacramento, 2022) USA
  24. Stacy Ndiwa – 2:31:53 (Istanbul, 2022) KEN
  25. Alec Sandusky – Debut USA
