Chicago, USA – A remarkable assembly of eight women boasting personal bests under 2 hours and 20 minutes is all set to grace the prestigious Bank of America Chicago Marathon,(a World Athletics Platinum Label event, this Sunday (8 Oct).

Among these elite athletes are defending champion Ruth Chepngetich and the reigning London Marathon title holder, Sifan Hassan.

Notably, Joyciline Jepkosgei, the 2022 London Marathon runner-up, accomplished track star Genzebe Dibaba, and the recent victor of the US 20km championship, Emily Sisson, will also be in contention, promising an electrifying race day.

Women’s Field for Chicago Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich – 2:14:18 (Chicago, 2022) KEN Tadu Teshome Nare – 2:17:36 (Valencia, 2022) ETH Joyciline Jepkosgei – 2:17:43 (London, 2021) KEN Genzebe Dibaba – 2:18:05 (Amsterdam, 2022) ETH Sutume Kebede – 2:18:12 (Seoul, 2022) ETH Emily Sisson – 2:18:29 (Chicago, 2022) USA Sifan Hassan – 2:18:33 (London, 2023) NED Tigist Girma – 2:18:52 (Valencia, 2022) ETH Ababel Yesheneh – 2:20:51 (Chicago, 2019) ETH Des Linden – 2:22:38 (Boston, 2011) USA Emma Bates – 2:23:18 (Eugene, 2022) USA Aliphine Tuliamuk – 2:24:37 (Boston, 2023) USA Molly Seidel – 2:24:42 (New York, 2021) USA Nell Rojas – 2:24:51 (Boston, 2023) USA Dakotah Lindwurm – 2:25:01 (Duluth, 2022) USA Sara Vaughn – 2:26:23 (Chicago, 2022) USA Andrea Ramirez – 2:26:34 (Chandler, 2020) MEX Tristin Van Ord – 2:27:07 (Houston, 2023) USA Gabriella Rooker – 2:27:38 (Duluth, 2023) USA Diane Nukuri – 2:27:50 (London, 2015) USA Maggie Montoya – 2:28:07 (Chicago, 2022) USA Dominique Scott – 2:29:19 (London, 2022) RSA Ann Marie Tuxbury – 2:31:31 (Sacramento, 2022) USA Stacy Ndiwa – 2:31:53 (Istanbul, 2022) KEN Alec Sandusky – Debut USA