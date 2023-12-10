Share the News: Tap to Share

The University of Kentucky’s team showcased their dominance across various track and field events, leading the way with the most wins, at Friday’s (8 Dec) 2023 Indiana Early Bird Meet.

University of Kentucky’s Weight Thrower Makes History at Indiana Early Bird 2023

Kentucky’s Logan Coles set a new school record in the men’s weight throw with an impressive distance of 20.84 meters (68-04.50), leading a dominant performance by the Kentucky team in this event. His teammates, Dennis Ohene-Adu and Daroyce Flemons, also delivered strong performances, recording throws of 20.67 meters (67-09.75) and 19.41 meters (63-08.25) respectively, contributing to Kentucky’s impressive showing in the event.

In the women’s 600m, Kentucky’s Cha’iel Johnson secured first place in 1:32.70, closely followed by Indiana’s Maddie Russin at 1:32.76. Morgan Walsh from Butler finished third in 1:37.21. The men’s 600m saw Justin Swann from Kentucky take the top spot with a time of 1:19.25, followed by Nico Colchico of Indiana at 1:19.81 and Keelan Grant, also from Indiana, in third at 1:20.90.

Kentucky continued its winning streak in the women's mile, with Sydney Steely finishing in 4:46.73, ahead of Indiana's Mariah Wehrle at 4:56.31. The men's mile was claimed by Jack Barchet from Cincinnati in 4:11.65, with Ethan Rice from Saint Louis in second at 4:14.34 and teammate George Blanco close behind at 4:14.37.

Emmi Scales from Kentucky won the women’s 60m hurdles in 8.29 seconds, followed by teammate Alexis Glasco at 8.38 seconds and Cincinnati’s Nyile Facey at 8.50 seconds. In the men’s 60m hurdles, Antonio Laidler from Indiana took first in 6.67 seconds. He won ahead of Kentucky’s Miles Jones at 6.68 seconds and Luke Brown at 6.76 seconds.

Saint Louis’s Emily Nichols claimed victory in the women’s 400m in 57.14 seconds, edging out teammate Mikayla McDowell at 57.29 seconds and Kentucky’s Mahogany Mobley at 57.62 seconds. The men’s 400m was a Kentucky affair, with Beck O’Daniel finishing first in 49.69 seconds and Brandon Nyandoro second in 49.72 seconds, followed by UNAT-Saint Louis’s Danny Hopkins at 49.84 seconds.

Kenisha Phillips of Indiana won the women’s 300m in 37.41 seconds. Kentucky’s Hannah Douglas, 38.01 seconds, and Jania Martin, 38.28 seconds, were second and third respectively. In the men’s 300m, Novo Onovwerosuoke from Indiana finished first in 34.56 seconds, with Kentucky’s Jahlahnee Watkins at 34.71 seconds and UNAT-Cincinnati’s Brandon Bonsu at 34.85 seconds.

Saint Louis athletes dominated the women’s 800m, led by Sonja Morin in 2:21.40, Erin Murray in 2:26.00, and Morgan Rust in 2:27.07. The men’s 800m was topped by Aidan Martin from Saint Louis in 1:58.28, with Jack McPhillips second in 1:58.62 and Rex Heath from Principia third in 2:06.09.

In the women’s 200m, Kentucky’s Emmi Scales topped the field in 24.94 seconds, followed by Cincinnati’s Isabel Petersen in 25.21 seconds and Hannah Connell in 25.23 seconds. Kentucky’s Kennedy Lightner won the men’s 200m in 20.92 seconds, with teammate Brandon Miller second in 21.44 seconds and Indiana’s Trelee Banks third in 22.02 seconds.

The women’s long jump was a close contest, with Kentucky’s Morgan Davis achieving 6.06 meters (19-10.75), while IUPUI’s Modupe Awosanya and Indiana’s Serena Bolden both jumped 5.99 meters (19-08.00). Kentucky’s Miles Jones won the men’s long jump with 7.38 meters (24-02.50), ahead of Indiana’s Alex Smith at 7.11 meters (23-04.00) and Butler’s Zac Stanley at 6.89 meters (22-07.25).

In the shot put, Kentucky’s Shelby Wingler led the women with 14.56 meters (47-09.25), followed by Cincinnati’s Hannah Jackson at 14.08 meters (46-02.50). The men’s shot put was claimed by UNAT-Cincinnati’s Giovanni Gutierrez at 17.35 meters (56-11.25), with Kentucky’s Dennis Ohene-Adu close behind at 17.25 meters (56-07.25).

The men’s high jump saw The Say-Less Collection’s Treyton Stuckey cleared 2.08 meters (6-09.75) for victory over Indiana’s Grayson Rolen, 2.04 meters (6-08.25).