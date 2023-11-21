Share the News: Tap to Share

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – In a year marked by historic achievements, Texas A&M cross country coach Wendel McRaven has been named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country South Central Region Women’s Coach of the Year. This prestigious accolade, announced on Tuesday, reflects McRaven’s significant contributions to the program’s recent successes.

Wendel McRaven, acknowledging the honor, credited his team: “It was a great year for our program, a culmination of hard work. All the credit goes to our tremendous group of women,” he said. He also expressed gratitude towards his colleagues, highlighting the role of Coach Julia Abell in the team’s progress.

Under Wendel McRaven’s guidance, the Texas A&M women’s cross country team achieved milestones that had remained elusive for decades. The team secured their best finish in nine years at the conference championships and made their first appearance at the national championships in 23 years – a testament to McRaven’s effective leadership and coaching strategies.

The season’s highlights include team victories at the John McKenzie Invitational and Texas A&M Invitational. The team also maintained a consistent top-seven finish in all regular-season races. At the SEC Championships, they placed sixth with 181 points, marking their best finish in nine years. In Fayetteville, Arkansas, the team’s second-place finish at the regional meet secured their spot at the NCAA Championship for the first time under McRaven and only the second time in the program’s history.

Head coach Pat Henry lauded Wendel McRaven’s dedication: “I’m extremely proud of coach McRaven and the entire cross country team. His dedication to Texas A&M and our program has been instrumental in recruiting and coaching our athletes to success.”

McRaven’s recognition as the Region’s Coach of the Year not only celebrates his individual achievements but also underscores the collective hard work and determination of the Texas A&M women’s cross country team. As they continue to build on this season’s accomplishments, the team looks poised for further successes under McRaven’s stewardship.