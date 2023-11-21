Alabama’s Victor Kiprop Triumphs as USTFCCCA South Region's Top Athlete
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama’s distance runner Victor Kiprop has been named the South Region Men’s Athlete of the Year by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), following his standout performance at the 2023 NCAA Cross Country Championships.

Kiprop, a prominent figure in collegiate distance running, emerged as the highest-finishing male athlete from the South Region at the national meet, marking a significant milestone in his athletic career.

Victor Kiprop’s Stellar 2023 Season:

  • NCAA Cross Country Championships: Victor Kiprop not only qualified individually for this prestigious event but also clocked the fastest time for a male athlete from the South Region, completing the 10K race in 29:31.5.
  • SEC Championship: He successfully defended his Southeastern Conference individual title, showcasing his dominance in the conference.
  • Regional Championships: Victor Kiprop finished as the runner-up at the South Region Championships, closely followed by his teammate Hillary Cheruiyot, who was just three seconds behind.
  • Honors and Accolades: His impressive performances throughout the season earned him First Team All-SEC honors, USTFCCCA All-America, and All-South Region distinctions.
  • SEC’s Men’s Runner of the Year: For the second year running, Victory Kiprop was named the SEC’s Men’s Runner of the Year, reaffirming his exceptional talent and consistency in the sport.

Kiprop’s recognition as the USTFCCCA South Region Men’s Athlete of the Year not only underscores his exceptional skill and dedication to the sport but also brings significant prestige to the University of Alabama’s athletic program. As the season continues, the track and field community will undoubtedly be watching Kiprop’s progress with great interest, anticipating further achievements from this outstanding athlete.

