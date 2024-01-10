The Texas A&M ‘Aggies‘ track & field program, with nine national championships to its name, has revealed the new R.A. “Murray” Fasken ’38 Indoor Track & Field facility, set to open on January 13.

“What anybody coming to Texas A&M knows is that there is a commitment to our sport here,” said head coach Pat Henry. “We’ve won nine times, and these facilities certainly help us do that.”

The construction, which began just over a year ago, ushers Coach Henry and the program into a cutting-edge indoor facility that stands out on West Campus. Following the move to E.B. Cushing Stadium in April 2019, the program now boasts two of the nation’s top facilities.

“I think that the general public will find it to be a more conducive venue,” Henry added. “Fans are able to sit all the way around the facility, and that should make it a more intimate environment than we’ve had in the past.”

About the Aggies new facilities

The 130,000-square-foot venue is designed with seating that encircles three-quarters of the track and additional seating near the throws area, providing over 4,000 spectators with optimal views of the events.

The 200m track’s incline reaches 12 degrees, the maximum gradient permitted by the world governing body, placing the Aggies’ facility among the leading tracks in the nation.

“The angle of the bank at its highest point is 12 degrees,” Henry said. “All of the major tracks in the United States are 12 degrees, which puts us among the best in the country.”

Inside, the facility features an infield oval with eight 60m sprint lanes, a pair of long and high jump pits, and a pole vault section. The throws events have a dedicated ring with its own seating arrangement on the facility’s perimeter.

With a focus on athlete preparation, the venue includes six 60m sprint lanes at one end for warm-ups and a renovated outdoor area where the old outdoor facility was located. This outdoor section includes a 250m six-lane track adjacent to the indoor facility’s entrance.

“This facility comes with six 60m sprint lanes inside the building, along with a new outdoor warm-up area,” Henry noted. “We repurposed the Anderson Track and built a new 250m practice track with a long straightaway, allowing another warm-up area.”

The Maroon & White will host three events this winter in their new venue: the McFerrin-12 Degree Invitational (Jan. 13), the Ted Nelson Invitational (Jan. 20), and the Charlie Thomas Invitational (Feb. 2-3).

