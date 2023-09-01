FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas A&M’s Cross Country strength was on full display as they clinched both the men’s and women’s titles at the John McKenzie Invitational. Standout performances included Jonathan Chung’s victory in the men’s category and Maddie Livingston’s impressive second-place finish for the women.

Full Results from the John McKenzie Invitational Cross Country at this link

What did the coaches comment on Texas A&M’s performance at the John McKenzie Invitational?

Assistant coach Wendel McRaven praised the team’s performance, stating, “I think they did a really nice job executing a season opener. The immediate impact of the newcomers and freshmen, especially in the men’s event, was commendable.”

Men’s Team Achieves Perfection at John McKenzie Invitational

The Aggie men set the bar high, recording a perfect score by securing the top five spots. Chung led the pack with a stellar 14:50.70 timing on the 5k course. He was closely followed by Jack Johnston, Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles, Joseph Benn, and Zack Munger.

Reflecting on his performance, Chung remarked, “I felt good about today’s meet. This event sets a positive tone for the upcoming 8k and 10k races. We’re geared up to defend our title at our home meet in a fortnight.”

Women’s Team Shines with Top Finishes at John McKenzie Invitational

Livingston was the star for the women’s team, clocking a personal best of 17:10.20. The Aggies showcased their depth with four of the top five finishes, including commendable runs by Madison Brown, Kennady Fontenot, Shewaye Johnson, and Emma Little.

A jubilant Livingston shared, “I am super excited about today’s race. Our collective performance was heartening, and it bodes well for the season ahead. I’m eager to clinch the top spot in our next meet and help the team defend our title.”

What’s Next for the Aggies?

The team is gearing up for the Texas A&M Invitational, set to take place at the Watts Cross Country Course on September 15.