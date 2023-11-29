Share the News: Tap to Share

NASSAU, Bahamas — Steven Gardiner, the reigning Olympic champion in the 400 meters, has been honored with The Golden Jubliee Independence Award of Supreme Honor by the Bahamas Government.

This prestigious accolade recognizes Steven Gardiner’s significant contributions to the nation’s history and culture through his sports achievements. The award comes as Gardiner announces his return to peak form and his ambition to defend his Olympic title at the upcoming Paris 24 Games.

Steven Gardiner speaks

In a recent statement, Steven Gardiner expressed his gratitude and excitement: “Yesterday, I had the privilege of being a recipient of The Golden Jubliee Independence Award of Supreme Honor bestowed by The Government of The Bahamas for contributing to my nation’s history through sports.

“A huge thank you to God, my family, friends, and supporters. I look forward to this upcoming track season and the opportunities to showcase my talent and make my country proud,” said Steven Gardiner.

Exceptional performances and unwavering dedication have marked Gardiner’s journey to this point. His achievements on the track have not only brought glory to himself but have also served as a source of national pride for the Bahamas. As he prepares for the upcoming season, his focus remains on maintaining his elite status in the sport and continuing to inspire his fellow Bahamians.

The honor awarded to Gardiner is a testament to the impact of sports figures in shaping national identity and fostering a sense of unity and pride. As he sets his sights on the Paris Olympics, Gardiner’s journey will be closely watched, not just by sports enthusiasts but by a nation that sees him as a symbol of their collective aspirations and dreams.