COLUMBIA (USA, Feb 2): Olympic champion Steven Gardiner made a triumphant return after recovering from an injury sustained during the World Championships in Budapest.

He blazed to victory in the 300m at the South Carolina Invitational, clocking a world-leading time of 31.78 seconds. This performance by Steven Gardiner marks the second-best short-track result in history, second only to his own 31.56 seconds achieved in 2022.

Matt Boling secured second place with a time of 32.56 seconds, while European record holder Matthew Hudson-Smith finished third in 33.82 seconds.

Jamaican Sprinter Andrew Hudson Claims Victory in Men’s 60m Dash

In the men’s 60m dash, Jamaican Andrew Hudson, representing Puma, emerged victorious with 6.74 seconds, while Miles Stephens of North Greenville secured second place with 6.89 seconds. Doniven Jackson of Lee (Tenn.) rounded out the top three with a time of 6.92 seconds.

On the women’s side, Brianna Benloss from Winston-Salem St. and Madison Childress from South Carolina ran the same time in the 60m dash, 7.72 seconds, but the former was given the victory. Kamiyah Wooten of North Carolina Wesleyan closely followed in third place with a time of 7.73 seconds.

In the women’s 300m event, Quanera Hayes claimed victory with a time of 36.36 seconds, leading Jamaican Charokee Young, who finished second in 37.38 seconds and Tierra Robinson-Jones of Empire Athletics, 38.44

Grayson Foster Leads Mississippi College to Victory in Men’s 400m

In the 400m event, Grayson Foster of Mississippi College dominated with a winning time of 47.88 seconds, followed by Nokia Masengu of Lee (Tenn.) in second with a time of 48.74 seconds. Graham Greene of Emory secured third place with a time of 48.91 seconds.

Jasmine Jefferson from Wofford impressed in the women’s 400m, crossing the finish line first in 55.82 seconds. Jessica McQueen of Fayetteville St. followed in second place with a time of 57.70 seconds, while Ashton Lindley of South Carolina finished third with a time of 58.54 seconds.

Lee (Tenn.) continued their strong performance in the hurdles events, with Hannah Wright winning the women’s 60m hurdles in 8.95 seconds, and Cale Kassen taking the men’s 60m hurdles in 7.85 seconds.

Kassen also displayed his prowess in the high jump, securing victory with a height of 2.05 meters (6 feet 8.75 inches), while Christian Sturrup of Wingate claimed second place with a height of 1.96 meters (6 feet 5 inches).

In the women’s long jump, M’Smrya Seward of Fayetteville St. took the top spot with a jump of 6.11 meters (20 feet 0.5 inches), followed by JoAnn Smiling of North Greenville in second with a jump of 5.57 meters (18 feet 3.25 inches).

Lee (Tenn.) athletes demonstrated their strength and skill throughout the meet, showcasing their potential for success in the upcoming competitions.

