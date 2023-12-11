Share the News: Tap to Share Noah Lyles Eyes Historic Four Gold Medals in Paris Olympics">

American sprinter Noah Lyles is contemplating a bold challenge for the upcoming Paris Olympics: winning four gold medals, including a venture into the 4x400m relay.

Noah Lyles, known for his prowess in shorter sprints, especially after winning three straight world 200m titles, revealed that a conversation inspired the idea with a close friend. He won the sprint double at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships and helped USA to gold in the men’s 4x100m.

Reflecting on his high school days and a memorable performance at the Penn Relays, where he dramatically moved from second to last to first in the 4x400m, chasing down competitors, including Jamaicans, his friend suggested the 4x400m as his potential fourth medal at the Olympics. ALSO READ: Penn Relays 2024: Tentative Timetable Released

Noah Lyles commented:

“I’ve never had somebody tell me something that has thrown my out-of-the-box thinking to inside-the-box, but that was like: okay, I’m not going to say no to that. Because after what I did at Budapest and seeing what my body can handle, if I train for it, okay, let’s take a shot. It’s the last race, there’s nothing to lose. If I’m in shape for it and I’ve trained for it all year, sure let’s take a crack at it. If they allow me, if they need me and they are willing – let’s go, let’s take it,” Lyles said.

Noah Lyles’s personal best times are 9.83 in the 100m, 19.31 for the American 200m record, and 47.04 over 400m.

Lyles’ consideration to add the 4x400m relay to his Paris goals reflects his confidence following his performances in Budapest and his belief in his body’s capabilities. His openness to the challenge underscores his ambition and willingness to push his limits in pursuit of Olympic glory.