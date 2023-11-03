Ronald Levy
Ronald Levy, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 110m hurdles bronze medalist, expressed his shock at a recent adverse analytical finding from a drug test.

Ronald Levy underwent testing in October and was informed of his positive result on Thursday, November 2, news that he described as a significant surprise.

“I am stunned at the turn of events because I have always conducted myself with the highest level of integrity in the sport, which I love dearly and would never seek to gain an unfair advantage.,” Levy stated in a message shared on social media.

He claimed victory at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in the 110m hurdles. Levy boasts a personal best of 13.05.

The Continental Cup silver medalist from 2018, Levy, mentioned he has “decided to take the option to have my B-sample tested, of which I await the results”

Ronald Levy Full Statement:

“Early last month, I was tested out of season. I expected to be negative on that test like I have been on every test I have ever taken throughout my career. I was surprised to receive a letter on Tuesday (November 2, 2023) by the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission of an adverse analytical finding. I have decided to take the option to have my B-sample tested, of which I await the results.

“I am stunned at the turn of events because I have always conducted myself with the highest level of integrity in the sport, which I love dearly and would never seek to gain an unfair advantage.
I intend to defend my integrity during this process because I am certain I did not knowingly breach the rules. Out of respect for the process I will not comment further until the process is concluded.”

