Berlin Marathon is set for Sept 24, while World Athletics has decided to move the 2024 Cross Country Championships away from the Croatian cities of Medulin and Pula, citing insufficient progress in preparations for the event initially scheduled for February 10 next year.

The governing body is nearing the end of negotiations with a substitute European host to stage the event in March 2024. An announcement regarding the new host is expected by the end of September. World Athletics remains open to collaborating with Croatia for future events.

BMW Berlin Marathon 2023 Welcomes 45,000 Athletes from Over 150 Nations

The BMW BERLIN-MARATHON 2023, boasting a WA Platinum Label, is poised to be an unprecedented event, with over 45,000 athletes from more than 150 countries arriving in Berlin for the race on Sunday, September 24. Eurosport 1 will televise the marathon live from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and it will also be available via Livestream on Discovery+. In the lead-up to the event, organizers have scheduled two Elite Presentation Press Conferences for Thursday and Friday.

With anticipation running high, this global gathering of athletes is set to make the 2023 Berlin Marathon a true spectacle. A comprehensive three-hour broadcast on Eurosport 1, supplemented by Livestream on Discovery+, ensures that fans around the world will be able to partake in the excitement.

As the event gears up, media attention will be particularly focused on the two Elite Presentation Press Conferences slated for Thursday and Friday. These conferences will provide valuable insights into the preparation and mindset of some of the world’s top long-distance runners.