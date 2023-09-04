BERLIN, Germany – Two-time Olympic champion and multiple record-holder Shaunae Miller-Uibo’s season was cut short as she withdrew from the 400m race at Berlin’s ISTAF meet “due to some tightness” on Sunday (3 Sept).

On Instagram, Miller-Uibo announced the end of her competitive season: “And just like that, my season is done.”

Shaunae Miller-Uibo returned to competition four months after giving birth at the Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships. However, she exited in the first round and could not defend her title.

“I’ve managed to make a comeback to the track from motherhood, and with two races, I’ve finished my season with a 51-second run. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to finish today’s race due to some tightness, but thank you, Berlin, for having me. The crowd was amazing, and I hope to be back soon.”

The Bahamian sprinter’s career is studded with accomplishments, from winning silver medals in the 400m at the World Athletics Championships in 2015 and 2019, to clinching a bronze in the 200m in 2017. Adding to her accolades, Shaunae Miller-Uibo secured her first world outdoor and indoor 400m titles in 2022. Her North American records for the 400m outdoors (48.36) and indoors (50.21), set in October 2019 and February 2021, place her sixth and joint eighth on the world’s all-time list.

Miller-Uibo made her mark early, capturing the World Junior 400m title at 16 and the World Youth title at 17. She also secured fourth place in the 200m at the 2013 World Championships by the age of 19, later winning her first senior medal, a bronze, at the 2014 World Indoor Championships. The 2018 Commonwealth Games 200m champion has additionally secured four Diamond League titles, setting circuit records in both the 200m and 400m.

Beyond these circuit achievements, Shaunae Miller-Uibo holds the world’s fastest times in straight races for 150m and 200m. Her personal best in the 200m, 21.74 seconds, stands as the Bahamian national record. Her best 100m time is 10.98 and 400m 48.36.

“Thank you for all of your warm and kind messages welcoming me back. It’s been a short but very fun and productive season. Now it’s time for a break, and then we prepare for Paris,” Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

“To all my mommies and soon to be mommies out there, keep being awesome, and let’s continue to push the limits,” Miller-Uibo added.