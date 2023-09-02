BERLIN, Germany – The ISTAF Berlin 2023 track and field event, part of the WACT Silver series, is set to feature a star-studded lineup on September 3. World 10,000m record-holder Letesenbet Gidey aims to dominate the 5000m race, making it one of the must-watch track events of the year.

The 2023 ISTAF Berlin live stream, results, entry lists, and event schedule are available.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the Olympic 400m champion, continues her post-pregnancy return to the track, going head-to-head with Norway’s rising star Henriette Jaeger. This showdown is expected to be a highlight in the women’s 400m category.

In men’s pole vault, top U.S. athletes KC Lightfoot, Sam Kendricks, and Chris Nilsen are set to compete. They’ll be challenged by Ernest John Obiena, another athlete who has cleared the six-meter mark, making the event a clash of the titans in pole vaulting.

The 100m hurdles will feature newly-crowned world champion Danielle Williams, who will be racing against Olympic bronze medalist and fellow Jamaican Megan Tapper. This matchup is already generating buzz as one of the top track and field events to watch.

Discus throw fans are in for a treat as Olympic champion Valarie Allman takes on Jorinde Van Klinken and a formidable German squad.

The men’s javelin throw will be another spectacle, headlined by European champion Julian Weber and former Olympic and European champion Thomas Rohler, both competing on home soil.

With an expected audience of around 30,000 fans, ISTAF Berlin 2023 is gearing up to be one of the most-watched athletics events of the year. Don’t miss out on this showcase of world-class talent in track and field.