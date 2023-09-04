BELLINZONA (SUI, Sep 4) – At the Gala dei Castelli meet, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver, Dutch sensation Femke Bol continued her unbeaten streak in the 400m hurdles this year, setting a new meet record of 52.79 seconds.

American Shamier Little followed her with a time of 53.64 seconds.

Alison dos Santos, a former world champion from Brazil, thrilled the crowd by setting another meet record in the men’s hurdles, clocking in at 47.50 seconds. He was closely followed by France’s Wilfred Happio and Ludvy Vaillant, who finished in 47.58 and 47.92 seconds, respectively.

Multiple Records Shattered at Gala dei Castelli: A Roundup of Athletic Brilliance

Making a comeback from illness after the Weltklasse meet, Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn finished first in the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.56 seconds. She was closely trailed by Nadine Visser and Nia Ali, who finished with times of 12.61 and 12.63 seconds, respectively.

Jamaican Natoya Goule set a new meet record in the 800m, finishing in 1:57.53 minutes. She was followed by American Addison Wiley, who set a personal best of 1:57.64 minutes. Swiss Audrey Werro also set a national U20 record with her time of 1:58.13 minutes, the fourth-best European U20 time ever recorded.

In the 1500m, Kenyan Reynold Cheruiyot posted a meet record of 3:33.98 minutes, edging out former refugee team runner Dominic Lobalu, who set a personal best of 3:35.22 minutes.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Olympic winner from Jamaica, took first place in the 100m with a season-best time of 10.92 seconds. She was followed by Britain’s Imani Lansiquot, who finished with a personal best of 10.99 seconds.

In the hurdles, Jason Joseph delighted the home crowd by winning with a time of 13.18 seconds, beating Luis Francois Mendy of Senegal, who clocked in at 13.29 seconds.

Jamaican Oblique Seville bested Kenyan record holder Ferdinand Omanyala in the 100m, with times of 10.01 and 10.04 seconds, respectively.

In Gala dei Castelli discus competition, American Valarie Allman emerged as the clear winner with a throw of 69.09m, outperforming Jorinde Van Klinken and Daniel Stahl, who recorded throws of 64.15m and 67.24m, respectively.

Tamara Clark took first in the 200m with a time of 22.64 seconds ahead of Jamaica Shashalee Forbes, 22.74, while Liemarvin Bonevacia won the 400m in 45.43 seconds.

In the high jump, Andriy Protsenko won with a jump of 2.24m, beating Olympic and World winner Gianmarco Tamberi, who also cleared 2.24m but needed three attempts to do so.