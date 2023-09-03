Danielle Williams, Tiffany Flynn, and Valarie Allman delivered standout performances at the ISTAF Berlin 2023, providing a fitting conclusion to a memorable track and field season.
World champion Williams, representing Jamaica, dominated the Women’s 100m Hurdles, crossing the finish line with an impressive time of 12.71 seconds.
Flynn, hailing from the USA, soared to victory in the Women’s Long Jump, recording a remarkable 6.48-meter leap. Allman, another American athlete, shattered records in the Women’s Discus event with a world-leading throw of 70.47 meters.
Their achievements were among the ISTAF Berlin highlights in a competition that saw athletes from around the globe vying for top honors. Hamish Kerr from New Zealand and Tobias Potye from Germany also made headlines in the Men’s High Jump, both clearing 2.24 meters but with Kerr taking the top spot due to fewer failed attempts.
In the ISTAF Berlin Men’s Javelin, Julian Weber from Germany threw an impressive 84.09 meters to secure first place.
ISTAF Berlin 2023 Results Below:
Women’s 100m Hurdles
Danielle Williams of Jamaica took the top spot with a time of 12.71 seconds. Amber Hughes from the USA finished third, clocking in at 12.98 seconds.
|Place
|Country
|Name
|Mark
|1
|JAM
|Danielle Williams
|12.71
|2
|AUS
|Michelle Jenneke
|12.89
|3
|USA
|Amber Hughes
|12.98
|4
|GER
|Marlene Meier
|13.00
|5
|GER
|Franziska Schuster
|13.11
|6
|CAN
|Sarah Hammond
|13.25
|7
|FRA
|Elodie Ouédraogo
|13.40
|8
|ITA
|Giulia Pennella
|13.55
Men’s 110m Hurdles
Jamaica’s Ronald Levy led the pack with a time of 13.45 seconds. Michael Dickson from the USA finished fifth with a time of 13.59 seconds.
|Place
|Country
|Name
|Mark
|1
|JAM
|Ronald Levy
|13.45
|2
|FRA
|Just Kwaou-Mathey
|13.46
|3
|ITA
|Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli
|13.50
|4
|ITA
|Hassane Fofana
|13.56
|5
|USA
|Michael Dickson
|13.59
|6
|GER
|Erik Balnuweit
|13.65
|7
|ESP
|Jackson Quiñónez
|13.70
|8
|NED
|Koen Smet
|13.75
Men’s 400m Hurdles
Germany’s Joshua Abuaku set a personal best of 48.12 seconds to win the event.
|Place
|Country
|Name
|Mark
|1
|GER
|Joshua Abuaku
|48.12
|2
|EST
|Rasmus Mägi
|48.31
|3
|GER
|Emil Agyekum
|48.47
|4
|BEL
|Julien Watrin
|48.86
|5
|SLO
|Matic Ian Gucek
|49.59
|6
|CZE
|Vít Müller
|49.97
|7
|GER
|Constantin Preis
|50.19
|8
|TUR
|Ismail Nezir
|50.44
400m Men’s Race
The 400m Men’s event was a German affair with Jean Paul Bredau and Manuel Sanders setting personal bests to claim the top two spots. Bredau clocked 44.96 seconds, while Sanders was hot on his heels with 45.05 seconds.
400m Men’s Results
|Place
|Country
|Name
|Mark
|1
|GER
|Jean Paul Bredau
|44.96
|2
|GER
|Manuel Sanders
|45.05
|3
|BEL
|Robin Vanderbemden
|45.79
|4
|GER
|Marc Koch
|46.18
|5
|IRL
|Christopher O’Donnell
|46.38
|6
|ITA
|Riccardo Meli
|46.43
|7
|FRA
|Loïc Prevot
|46.81
|8
|GER
|Lukas Krappe
|47.37
1500m Men’s Race
George Mills of Great Britain emerged as the winner with a time of 3:34.51. The USA’s Hobbs Kessler made a notable appearance, finishing fourth with a time of 3:35.69.
|Place
|Country
|Name
|Mark
|1
|GBR
|George Mills
|3:34.51
|2
|RSA
|Tshepo Tshite
|3:34.97
|3
|ESP
|Adel Mechaal
|3:35.49
|4
|USA
|Hobbs Kessler
|3:35.69
|5
|CAN
|Charles Philibert-Thiboutot
|3:35.75
5000m Women’s Race
Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey shattered the meeting record with a time of 14:08.79. Karissa Schweizer and Allie Buchalski from the USA finished in fifth and tenth places, respectively.
|Place
|Country
|Name
|Mark
|1
|ETH
|Letesenbet Gidey
|14:08.79
|2
|KEN
|Winnie Jemutai
|14:56.99
|3
|KEN
|Edinah Jebitok
|15:01.97
|4
|ESP
|Marta García
|15:02.11
|5
|USA
|Karissa Schweizer
|15:02.62
|6
|KEN
|Celestine Jepkosgei Biwot
|15:03.33
|7
|GBR
|Jessica Warner-Judd
|15:04.01
|8
|HUN
|Viktória Wagner-Gyürkés
|15:15.21
|9
|GBR
|Hannah Nuttall
|15:16.92
|10
|USA
|Allie Buchalski
|15:20.66
|11
|NOR
|Amalie Sæten
|15:27.00
|12
|HUN
|Lili Anna Vindics-Tóth
|15:42.68
|13
|ETH
|Abersh Minsewo
|15:45.38
Men’s High Jump
Hamish Kerr from New Zealand clinched the top spot with a jump of 2.24 meters. Tobias Potye from Germany also had a 2.24-meter jump but with more failed attempts, placing him in second. Edgar Rivera from Mexico secured the third position with a 2.20-meter jump.
|Place
|Country
|Name
|Mark
|1
|NZL
|Hamish Kerr
|2.24m
|2
|GER
|Tobias Potye
|2.24m
|3
|MEX
|Edgar Rivera
|2.20m
|4
|MEX
|Erik Portillo
|2.20m
|5
|JPN
|Tomohiro Shinno
|2.20m
|6
|UKR
|Bohdan Bondarenko
|2.16m
|7
|GBR
|Joel Clarke-Khan
|2.16m
|8
|BAH
|Shaun Miller JR.
|2.12m
|9
|GER
|Falk Wendrich
|2.12m
|10
|BAH
|Donald Thomas
|2.12m
Women’s Long Jump
Tiffany Flynn from the USA soared to victory with a 6.48-meter jump. Mikaelle Assani from Germany was a close second with a 6.42-meter leap, and Jazmin Sawyers from Great Britain also jumped 6.42 meters but settled for third place due to more failed attempts.
|Place
|Country
|Name
|Mark
|1
|USA
|Tiffany Flynn
|6.48m
|2
|GER
|Mikaelle Assani
|6.42m
|3
|GBR
|Jazmin Sawyers
|6.42m
|4
|USA
|Taliyah Brooks
|6.35m
|5
|JAM
|Tissanna Hickling
|6.34m
|6
|GER
|Malaika Mihambo
|6.33m
|7
|SWE
|Khaddi Sagnia
|6.32m
|8
|UKR
|Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk
|6.31m
Women’s Discus
Valarie Allman from the USA shattered records with a throw of 70.47 meters, setting a new world lead. Kristin Pudenz from Germany took second place with a 64.90-meter throw, and Jorinde van Klinken from the Netherlands secured third place with a 64.11-meter throw.
|Place
|Country
|Name
|Mark
|1
|USA
|Valarie Allman
|70.47m
|2
|GER
|Kristin Pudenz
|64.90m
|3
|NED
|Jorinde van Klinken
|64.11m
|4
|CRO
|Sandra Perković
|63.95m
|5
|CUB
|Yaime Pérez
|63.82m
Men’s Javelin
Julian Weber from Germany took the top spot with an 84.09-meter throw. Andrian Mardare from Moldova secured second place with an 81.37-meter throw, and Edis Matusevicius from Lithuania took third place with an 80.16-meter throw.
|Place
|Country
|Name
|Mark
|1
|GER
|Julian Weber
|84.09m
|2
|MDA
|Andrian Mardare
|81.37m
|3
|LTU
|Edis Matusevicius
|80.16m
|4
|ROU
|Alexandru Mihaita Novac
|79.16m
|5
|JPN
|Roderick Genki Dean
|78.64m
|6
|BEL
|Timothy Herman
|77.32m
|7
|GER
|Max Dehning
|77.03m
|8
|NOR
|Kasper Sagen
|76.26m
|9
|GER
|Thomas Röhler
|71.99m