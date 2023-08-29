Shaunae Miller-Uibo’s Triumphant Return: ISTAF Debut Just 136 Days After Welcoming Son

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

136 days after the birth of her son, superstar Shaunae Miller-Uibo is set to make her ISTAF debut. The two-time Olympic champion and 2022 world champion will compete in the 400 meters at the Berlin Olympic Stadium next Sunday.

On this track, the remarkable 29-year-old Bahamian athlete will face competitors, including Germans Alica Schmidt, Luna Thiel, and Skadi Schier. Shaunae Miller-Uibo will be accompanied to Germany by her son and her husband, Estonian world-class decathlete Maicel Uibo.

“To all the mothers out there, you can achieve anything you set your mind to. But make sure you do it at your own pace,” Shaunae Miller-Uibo wrote on Instagram in early July. “2.5 months after giving birth, I decided to return to my career. I’m doing great.”

Shaunae Miller-Uibo remembered Budapest 23

At the World Championships in Budapest the previous week, she competed as the defending champion. “It was exciting, I really enjoyed it,” said the 29-year-old after her race. As anticipated, she finished the race in 52.65 seconds, just four months after giving birth. However, merely taking her position on the starting blocks in Budapest was a significant achievement. “My body has changed a bit, but I also feel stronger. It takes time, but the most important message is: We’ll be back!”

Shaunae Miller-Uibo has her sights set on a third consecutive Olympic gold next year. As part of her journey to Paris, she eagerly anticipates her ISTAF debut next Sunday.”I’m really looking forward to the ISTAF in the Berlin Olympic Stadium with the fast track and the great audience,” the 400-meter sensation remarked.

Reunion with Gina Lückenkemper

In Berlin, Shaunae Miller-Uibo will reunite with Germany’s sprint sensation, Gina Lückenkemper. The two have trained together in the USA under coach Lance Brauman for several years. Just a week post-World Championships, the ISTAF will celebrate athletics in the Berlin Olympic Stadium. The event, scheduled for Sunday, September 3rd, will feature 16 disciplines. The lineup includes the women’s 100m, 400m, 5000m, 100m hurdles, long jump, and discus throw, as well as the men’s 200m, 400m, 1500m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, high jump, pole vault, javelin throw, para men’s sprint, and para shot put (both men and women). Apart from Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Gina Lückenkemper (100m), attendees will witness performances from European javelin champion Julian Weber, hurdles world champion Danielle Williams (Jamaica), and double world record holder Letesenbet Gidey (Ethiopia) in the 5,000 meters.

