Shericka Jackson delivered another remarkable 200m victory at the Zurich Diamond League meeting in Switzerland on Thursday (31 Aug) before a sizable audience.

She demonstrated her unparalleled speed right from the blocks, maintaining her dominance throughout the curve. Establishing an insurmountable lead, Shericka Jackson clinched a commanding victory in the women’s 200m, registering a time of 21.82 seconds.

Shericka Jackson speaks after the Zurich Diamond League Meet

“This time right now is decent. I cannot complain,” Shericka Jackson reflected.

Looking ahead, Jackson revealed, “I have two more races. My last one will be in Eugene.” Clearly eager for a break, she expressed her desire to wind down the season and rejuvenate for the crucial 2024 season, which includes the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“My focus is not yet on the Olympic Games but on this 2023 season,” she clarified.

Commenting on the event’s atmosphere, Jackson noted, “This full house is wonderful. I enjoyed the atmosphere a lot. I wanted to come out here and perform.”

Following Shericka Jackson was Daryll Neita from Great Britain, who finished with a time of 22.25 seconds. Completing the top three was American Kayla White, recording a time of 22.33 seconds.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Danielle Williams built on her previous success in Budapest ’23. Williams displayed a robust start, held her ground, and led her competitors from the second hurdle onwards. She emerged victorious with a time of 12.54, with Americans Alaysha Johnson (12.58) and Kendra Harrison (12.59) close behind.

“The race was a bit slower than I expected, but you know, I came out injury-free, and with a win, so I can’t complain,” Williams shared regarding her performance.

Megan Tapper of Jamaica secured fifth place with 12.64, and Bahamian Devynne Charlton ended eighth, clocking in at 12.75.

In another intense race, the women’s 800m, Natoya Goule-Toppin led until the bell at 56.47. But she couldn’t maintain her lead past the 600m mark, ultimately finishing ninth with a time of 2:00.10. Jamaican Adelle Tracey secured third with 1:59.05, while Laura Muir of Great Britain stood out, winning with a time of 1:57.71. Catriona Bisset was hot on her heels, claiming second at 1:58.77.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, a mere four months postpartum, recorded a season’s best of 51.83 in the women’s non-Diamond League 400m.

“It has been a long season, and obviously it would have come in handy for this to be the start of it – I just have to build for next season, and to get the body used to the shock again – and be ready for next season,” she explained.

Offering a glimpse into her personal life, she warmly stated, “Having become a mother has no comparison [to her greatest athletics achievement]. This is my greatest blessing, and I love that boy so much. I am going to go back into things, and I just want to make him proud. I want to get back up and, hopefully, whatever happens next year, I am doing it for him.”

In the men’s long jump, Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece replicated his Budapest ’23 performance to clinch the title. With Tajay Gayle leading with 8.07m, Tentoglou, however, soared to 8.20m on his last jump, grabbing the win. The same strategy had outperformed Jamaican Wayne Pinnock in Budapest ’23.

Meanwhile, Carey McLeod, who narrowly missed a medal in Budapest due to Gayle’s final jump, landed ninth with 7.60m.