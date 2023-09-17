EUGENE (USA, Sep 17): On a perfect late-summer day, the Wanda Eugene Diamond League Final/Prefontaine Classic 2023 ended, marking it the best season so far. Gudaf Tsegay set a world record in the 5000m with a time of 14:00.21. Armand Duplantis also broke the world record in pole vault, clearing a height of 6.23m.

Ingebrigtsen’s Double Prefontaine Classic 2023 Whammy: New European and Diamond League Records

Jakob Ingebrigtsen also made headlines, setting both a Diamond League and European record with a time of 7:23.63. The competition was further heightened by world-leading performances from Athing Mu (1:54.97), Emmanuel Wanyonyi (1:42.80), Hansle Parchment (12.93), Yaroslava Mahuchikh (2.03m), and Nicole Olyslagers (2.03m, tied). The day also witnessed seven meeting records, four area records, and an array of national and personal records. Of the fourteen reigning world champions who competed today, seven dominated their respective disciplines.

Prefontaine Classic 2023 Eugene Diamond League Final Short Reviews by Event

Women

200m: Shericka Jackson set a meeting record of 21.57 (0.3), achieving a sprint double. Marie-Josee Ta Lou finished second with a season’s best of 22.10.

400m: Marileidy Paulino won dominantly in 49.58, outpacing world silver medalist Natalia Kaczmarek, who clocked 50.38.

800m: Athing Mu pulled away for victory in a U.S. record, world lead, and meeting record time of 1:54.97. Keely Hodgkinson finished second, breaking her British record with 1:55.19.

5000m: Gudaf Tsegay broke the world 5000m record with an eye-watering 14:00.21. Beatrice Chebet came in second, narrowly missing the previous world record.

100m Hurdles: Tobi Amusan won with a season’s best of 12.33 (1.8). Jasmine Camacho-Quinn finished second in 12.38.

400m Hurdles: Femke Bol set a meeting record with 51.98, the tenth fastest time in history.

High Jump: Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Nicole Olyslagers both cleared a world lead of 2.03m, with Mahuchikh winning on countback.

Long Jump: Ivana Vuleta won on countback at 6.85m against Ese Brume.

Discus: Valarie Allman out-threw U.S. teammate Laulauga Tausaga with a distance of 68.66m, reversing the outcome at the World Championships.

Men

200m: Andre de Grasse won with a season’s best of 19.76 (0.6).

800m: Emmanuel Wanyonyi set a world lead and meeting record with 1:42.80, narrowly beating world champion Marco Arop.

3000m: Jakob Ingebrigtsen edged out Yomif Kejelcha, setting several records in the process.

110m Hurdles: Hansle Parchment set a world lead with 12.93 (0.9), beating Grant Holloway.

Pole Vault: Armand Duplantis broke his own world record, clearing 6.23m.

Long Jump: Simon Ehammer won on countback against Tajay Gayle, both clearing 8.22m.

Shot Put: Joe Kovacs defeated Ryan Crouser, marking Crouser’s first loss of the year.

Discus: Matthew Denny threw a lifetime best of 68.43m, beating out Kristjan Ceh and Daniel Stahl.