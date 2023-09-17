In a stunning performance at the Eugene Diamond League Final, Prefontaine Classic 2023, Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson achieved a feat that she had been aiming for over the past two years: a sprint double.

She dominated the 100m with a time of 10.70 and returned on Sunday to clinch the 200m in 21.57. American Sha’Carrie Richardson was fourth in the 100m with a time of 10.83.

Reflecting on her momentous victory, Jackson said, “Funny enough last year one of my goals I wrote that how I wanted to get two trophies. I didn’t get two trophies last year and I rewrote that again, that I wanted two trophies this year. I got it and I’m grateful. The end of the season. I’m healthy and I ran some fast times. So I’m definitely grateful.”

Jackson’s accomplishment is the culmination of unwavering focus and resilience. Last year, despite setting the goal for a double trophy, she fell short. Yet instead of letting that setback define her, Jackson rewrote her goal, approaching this season with the determination to fulfill her vision.

Jackson’s victories also add to a storied track and field history for Jamaica, a nation renowned for its sprinters. She now joins the elite ranks of other Jamaican athletes who have left an indelible mark on the sport.

Her 100m and 200m times are among the fastest clocked this year, setting her up as a force to be reckoned with in upcoming competitions.

But for now, Shericka Jackson revels in the moment, grateful for her health, her speed, and most of all, her two trophies. She eyes some time on the beach back home in Jamaica.

Women’s 100m

Rank Country Athlete Final Time 1 JAM Shericka Jackson 10.70 2 CIV Marie-Josée Ta Lou 10.75 3 JAM Elaine Thompson-Herah 10.79 4 USA Sha’Carri Richardson 10.80 5 USA Twanisha Terry 10.83 6 JAM Natasha Morrison 10.85 7 GBR Dina Asher-Smith 10.96 8 GBR Imani Lansiquot 11.01 9 NZL Zoe Hobbs 11.18

Women’s 200m