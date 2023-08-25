caribshopper
Shericka Jackson Reigns Supreme in Budapest 23 Women’s 200m

Anthony Foster

Aug 25, 2023
Shericka Jackson of Team Jamaica wins the Women's 200m Final during day seven of the World Athletics Championships
Shericka Jackson asserted her dominance in the women’s 200m event with another remarkable performance on Budapest’s 7th day of the World Athletics Championships 2023.

Following her second-place finish in the 100m, Jackson showcased her exceptional mastery in the 200m race. Her display epitomized impeccable form as she defended her title with unparalleled finesse, crossing the finish line in a breathtaking 21.41 seconds.

This achievement not only stands as the pinnacle of her illustrious career but also ranks as the second-fastest time ever recorded in the event. A mere 0.07 seconds separated her from the iconic world record set by Flo Jo.

From the very moment the starting gun resonated, Jackson left no doubt about her supremacy on the track. Her extraordinary prowess shone through in the initial half of the race. As the final 100 meters unfolded, she surged forward, rapidly widening her lead.

This awe-inspiring exhibition not only secured a fresh championship record but also cemented her stature as an indomitable legend in the realm of sports.

What did Shericka Jackson say after the impressive victory?

“I think I did pretty good tonight,” said Shericka Jackson.

Shericka Jackson continued: “I ran a good race tonight. 21.41 is a time I cannot complain about. It feels good that even though I used to run 400m I can still do a very good 100m and 200m. I feel like I am a living testimony that you can create something if you really want it and never give up.”

Gabby Thomas of the USA, buoyed by her recent Olympic bronze, secured the silver medal with a time of 21.81 seconds.

But it was such a fast race. I couldn’t believe it when I looked at the screen afterwards. I ran my race, and I stayed composed so I am happy to come out with a silver.

Gabby Thomas said she was shock at the winning time. “…It was such a fast race. I couldn’t believe it when I looked at the screen afterwards. I ran my race, and I stayed composed so I am happy to come out with a silver.

Sha’Carri Richardson, the reigning world champion in the 100m, claimed the bronze medal with a personal best time of 21.92 seconds.

Richardson said: “My goal was to end up in the final of both events so doing that was already mission accomplished for me. But being able to win the 100m and get a medal in the 200m, that’s a dream come true.”

Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Women’s 200m Final

Rank Athlete Country Time Note Reaction Time
1 Shericka JACKSON JAM 21.41 CR 0.161
2 Gabrielle THOMAS USA 21.81 0.162
3 Sha’Carri RICHARDSON USA 21.92 PB 0.171
4 Julien ALFRED LCA 22.05 0.159
5 Daryll NEITA GBR 22.16 PB 0.148
6 Anthonique STRACHAN BAH 22.29 0.171
7 Dina ASHER-SMITH GBR 22.34 0.131
8 Marie-Josée TA LOU CIV 22.64 0.179

Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

