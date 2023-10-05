HANGZHOU, China: After securing the 1500m title, world champion Winfred Yavi clinched her second gold medal of the Asian Games in the 3000m steeplechase, setting a Games record of 9:18.28.

Bahrain, anchored by Salwa Eid Naser, also claimed gold in the mixed 4x400m relay with a Games record time of 3:14.02, edging out India, who finished in 3:14.34. ALSO READ: Mutaz Essa Barshim and Neeraj Chopra Take Center Stage at Asian…

Kuwait and Japan Share Gold in 110m Hurdles Dead Heat at Asian Games

There was a dead heat in the 110m hurdles, with Kuwait’s Yaqoub Al-Youha and Shunya Takayama sharing the gold medal with identical times of 13.41 (13.409). The 200m gold medals were awarded to Singapore’s Shanti Pereira (23.03) and Japan’s Koki Ueyama (20.60).

Hossein Rasouli emerged victorious in the discus, defeating the four-time reigning champion and Iranian teammate Ehsan Hadadi with a throw of 62.04m, while Hadadi managed 61.82m. China also clinched two more gold medals on home soil, courtesy of Li Ling, who retained her title in the pole vault with another Games record of 4.63m, and Xiong Shiqi, who secured the long jump title with a leap of 6.73m.

In other events, Qatar’s Abderrahman Al-Saleck (Samba) was the fastest in the 400m hurdles heats, clocking 49.12 on his return from injury. Mutaz Essa Barshim and Woo Sang-hyoek were among the qualifiers for the high jump. Indian high jump specialist Tejaswin Shankar, who cleared 2.21m in his event, leads the decathlon after day 1 with 4260 points.