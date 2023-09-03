BELLINZONA (SUI): Recently crowned world champions Femke Bol (400m hurdles), Daniel Stahl (discus), and Gianmarco Tamberi (high jump) are set to headline the Gala dei Castelli (WACT Silver) in Bellinzona on September 4.

In the discus event, Daniel Stahl, who starred at the World Championships, will renew his rivalry with 2022 world champion Kristjan Ceh.

Meanwhile, in the 400m hurdles, Femke Bol, who won two World Athletics Championships titles but failed with one of her Relay Teams (mixed 4x400m), is slated to compete against world silver medalist Shamier Little.

The women’s discus will feature a compelling matchup between Olympic champion Valarie Allman and former world champion Denia Caballero from Cuba.

On the track, other highlights include the 100m hurdles, where Olympic champion Jasmin Camacho-Quinn will face off against Nia Ali and Swiss favorite Ditaji Kambundji.

Elaine Thompson-Herah for Gala dei Castelli

The women’s 100m will showcase Olympic Games sprint double-double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who has battle Injuries in recent years, Tamari Clark, and European champion Mujinga Kambundji.

The men’s 400m hurdles event will include 2022 world champion Alison Dos Santos and world bronze medalist Trevor Bassitt. Swiss record-holder Jason Joseph is pegged as the favorite in the 110m hurdles.

Finally, the men’s 100m will feature sub-10 competitors Ferdinand Omanyala, Akani Simbine, and Oblique Seville, all of whom are confirmed to participate.