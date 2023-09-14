The 2023 Prefontaine Classic, doubling as the Eugene Diamond League Final, features a stellar lineup on its opening day. The women’s 100m race will spotlight leading athletes such as Shericka Jackson, Sha’Carri Richardson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Marie-Josée Ta Lou, and Dina Asher-Smith.

Jackson holds consecutive 200m world championships, Richardson is the reigning 100m world champion, Thompson-Herah clinched sprint double titles at both the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and Asher-Smith is the 2019 world 200m champion. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Julien Alfred are the only notable absences from this flawless lineup.

The 100m event might offer less excitement on the men's side, considering Noah Lyles is the sole standout athlete this season. However, emerging talents Letsile Tebogo from Botswana and Kishane Thompson from Jamaica, both of whom have recorded 9.8-second finishes this year, have a point to prove. The field also includes Christian Coleman from the USA and Jamaican runners Ackeem Blake and Yohan Blake, the 2011 world champion.

The men’s 400m hurdles are set to feature Rai Benjamin, Kyron McMaster, and reigning world champion Karsten Warholm—all top finishers at Budapest in 2023. Adding intrigue to this field is Brazilian athlete Alison Dos Santos, who is regaining his form.

In women's shot put, American world champion Chase Ealey and Sarah Mitton from Canada, the runner-up in Budapest, are the big names to watch. American Maggie Ewen should not be discounted, however.



JuVaughn Harrison, competing at home in the high jump, is the favorite, especially given the absence of world champion Gianmarco Tamberi and Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim. The triple jump will feature a showdown between Yulimar Rojas, the dominant athlete in the event, and Jamaican competitor Shanieka Ricketts.

Rounding out the field, Grenadian Kirani James, the reigning Diamond League champion, will face off against world silver and bronze medalists Matthew Hudson-Smith, Quincy Hall, and Vernon Norwood in the men's 400m event.

Prefontaine Classic 2023/Eugene Diamond League Final Day 1 Startlist Below:

WOMEN’S JAVELIN – 1. Victoria Hudson (Austria), 64.65 (SB), 64.68 (PB); 2. Liveta Jasiūnaitė (Lithuania), 61.57 (SB), 63.98 (PB); 3. Haruka Kitaguchi (Japan), 67.38 (SB), 67.38 (PB); 4. Mackenzie Little (Australia), 65.70 (SB), 65.70 (PB); 5. Maggie Malone (United States), 64.04 (SB), 67.40 (PB); 6. Līna Mūze-Sirmā (Latvia), 64.78 (SB), 64.87 (PB); 7. Tori Peeters (New Zealand), 63.26 (SB), 63.26 (PB).

MEN’S TRIPLE JUMP – 1. Chris Benard (United States), 17.18 (SB), 17.48 (PB); 2. Will Claye (United States), 16.99 (SB), 18.14 (PB); 3. Andy Díaz Hernández (Italy), 17.75 (SB), 17.75 (PB); 4. Donald Scott (United States), 17.22 (SB), 17.43 (PB); 5. Hugues Fabrice Zango (Burkina Faso), 17.81 (SB), 17.82 (PB).

MEN’S HIGH JUMP – 1. Thomas Carmoy (Belgium), 2.29m (SB), 2.29m (PB); 2. JuVaughn Harrison (United States), 2.36m (SB), 2.36m (PB); 3. Hamish Kerr (New Zealand), 2.33m (SB), 2.33m (PB); 4. Norbert Kobielski (Poland), 2.28m (SB), 2.28m (PB); 5. Andrii Protsenko (Ukraine), 2.28m (SB), 2.40m (PB); 6. Sanghyeok Woo (South Korea), 2.33m (SB), 2.35m (PB); 7. Luis Enrique Zayas (Cuba), 2.33m (SB), 2.33m (PB).

MEN’S 400m HURDLES – 1. CJ Allen (United States), 47.58 (SB), 47.58 (PB); 2. Trevor Bassitt (United States), 47.38 (SB), 47.38 (PB); 3. Rai Benjamin (United States), 46.62 (SB), 46.17 (PB); 4. Alison Dos Santos (Brazil), 47.38 (SB), 46.29 (PB); 5. Wilfried Happio (France), 47.58 (SB), 47.41 (PB); 6. Rasmus Mägi (Estonia), 48.04 (SB), 47.82 (PB); 7. Kyron McMaster (British Virgin Islands), 47.26 (SB), 47.08 (PB); 8. Ludvy Vaillant (France), 47.85 (SB), 47.85 (PB); 9. Karsten Warholm (Norway), 46.51 (SB), 45.94 (PB).

MEN’S 400m – 1. Gilles Biron (France), 45.05 (SB), 45.05 (PB); 2. Bryce Deadmon (United States), 44.22 (SB), 44.22 (PB); 3. Quincy Hall (United States), 44.37 (SB), 44.37 (PB); 4. Matthew Hudson-Smith (Great Britain), 44.26 (SB), 44.26 (PB); 5. Kirani James (Grenada), 44.38 (SB), 43.74 (PB); 6. Rusheen McDonald (Jamaica), 44.03 (SB), 43.93 (PB); 7. Vernon Norwood (United States), 44.26 (SB), 44.26 (PB); 8. Alexander Ogando (Dominican Republic), 44.93 (SB), 44.68 (PB); 9. Leungo Scotch (Botswana), 44.82 (SB), 44.82 (PB).

MEN’S JAVELIN – 1. Neeraj Chopra (India), 88.77m (SB), 89.94m (PB); 2. Oliver Helander (Finland), 87.32m (SB), 89.83m (PB); 3. Andrian Mardare (Moldova), 83.04m (SB), 86.66m (PB); 4. Anderson Peters (Grenada), 85.88m (SB), 93.07m (PB); 5. Curtis Thompson (United States), 80.92m (SB), 87.70m (PB); 6. Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic), 89.51m (SB), 90.88m (PB).

WOMEN’S POLE VAULT – 1. Roberta Bruni (Italy), 4.61m (SB), 4.72m (PB); 2. Nina Kennedy (Australia), 4.90m (SB), 4.90m (PB); 3. Katie Moon (United States), 4.90m (SB), 4.95m (PB); 4. Sandi Morris (United States), 4.80m (SB), 5.00m (PB); 5. Wilma Murto (Finland), 4.80m (SB), 4.85m (PB); 6. Tina Šutej (Slovenia), 4.80m (SB), 4.80m (PB).

WOMEN’S 3000m STEEPLECHASE – 1. Sembo Almayew (Ethiopia), 9:00.71 (SB), 9:00.71 (PB); 2. Marwa Bouzayani (Tunisia), 9:11.76 (SB), 9:11.76 (PB); 3. Peruth Chemutai (Uganda), 9:10.26 (SB), 9:01.45 (PB); 4. Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya), 8:58.98 (SB), 8:44.32 (PB); 5. Jackline Chepkoech (Kenya), 8:57.35 (SB), 8:57.35 (PB); 6. Faith Cherotich (Kenya), 9:00.69 (SB), 9:00.69 (PB); 7. Alice Finot (France), 9:06.15 (SB), 9:06.15 (PB); 8. Maruša Mišmaš Zrimšek (Slovenia), 9:06.37 (SB), 9:06.37 (PB); 9. Courtney Wayment (United States), 9:11.41 (SB), 9:09.91 (PB); 10. Zerfe Wondemagegn (Ethiopia), 9:04.61 (SB), 9:04.61 (PB); 11. Winfred Mutile Yavi (Bahrain), 8:54.29 (SB), 8:54.29 (PB).

WOMEN’S TRIPLE JUMP – 1. Dariya Derkach (Italy), 14.36m (SB), 14.47m (PB); 2. Thea Lafond (Dominica), 14.90m (SB), 14.90m (PB); 3. Leyanis Pérez Hernández (Cuba), 14.98m (SB), 14.98m (PB); 4. Liadagmis Povea (Cuba), 14.87m (SB), 14.93m (PB); 5. Shanieka Ricketts (Jamaica), 15.01m (SB), 15.01m (PB); 6. Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela), 15.18m (SB), 15.67m (PB); 7. Kimberly Williams (Jamaica), 14.38m (SB), 14.69m (PB).

WOMEN’S 1500m – 1. Melissa Courtney-Bryant (Great Britain), 3:58.01 (SB), 3:58.01 (PB); 2. Freweyni Hailu (Ethiopia), 3:56.56 (SB), 3:56.28 (PB); 3. Linden Hall (Australia), 3:57.27 (SB), 3:57.27 (PB); 4. Birke Haylom (Ethiopia), 3:54.93 (SB), 3:54.93 (PB); 5. Jessica Hull (Australia), 3:57.29 (SB), 3:57.29 (PB); 6. Sinclaire Johnson (United States), 3:59.19 (SB), 3:58.85 (PB); 7. Faith Kipyegon (Kenya), 3:49.11 (SB), 3:49.11 (PB); 8. Ciara Mageean (Ireland), 3:55.87 (SB), 3:55.87 (PB); 9. Cory Ann McGee (United States), 4:00.61 (SB), 4:00.34 (PB); 10. Worknesh Mesele (Ethiopia), 3:57.00 (SB), 3:57.00 (PB); 11. Hirut Meshesha (Ethiopia), 3:54.87 (SB), 3:54.87 (PB); 12. Laura Muir (Great Britain), 3:55.34 (SB), 3:54.50 (PB); 13. Diribe Welteji (Ethiopia), 3:55.08 (SB), 3:55.08 (PB).

MEN’S 100m – 1. Ackeem Blake (Jamaica), 9.89 (SB), 9.89 (PB); 2. Yohan Blake (Jamaica), 10.01 (SB), 9.69 (PB); 3. Marvin Bracy-Williams (United States), 9.93 (SB), 9.85 (PB); 4. Christian Coleman (United States), 9.83 (SB), 9.76 (PB); 5. Joshua Hartmann (Germany), 10.14 (SB), 10.11 (PB); 6. Noah Lyles (United States), 9.83 (SB), 9.83 (PB); 7. Ferdinand Omanyala (Kenya), 9.84 (SB), 9.77 (PB); 8. Letsile Tebogo (Botswana), 9.88 (SB), 9.88 (PB); 9. Kishane Thompson (Jamaica), 9.85 (SB), 9.85 (PB).

WOMEN’S SHOT PUT – 1. Auriol Dongmo (Portugal), 19.72m (SB), 19.82m (PB); 2. Chase Ealey (United States), 20.43m (SB), 20.51m (PB); 3. Maggie Ewen (United States), 20.45m (SB), 20.45m (PB); 4. Sarah Mitton (Canada), 20.08m (SB), 20.33m (PB); 5. Jessica Schilder (Netherlands), 19.64m (SB), 20.24m (PB); 6. Danniel Thomas-Dodd (Jamaica), 19.77m (SB), 19.77m (PB).

MEN’S 3000m STEEPLECHASE – 1. Daniel Arce (Spain), 8:10.63 (SB), 8:10.63 (PB); 2. George Beamish (New Zealand), 8:13.26 (SB), 8:13.26 (PB); 3. Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco), 7:56.68 (SB), 7:56.68 (PB); 4. Samuel Firewu (Ethiopia), 8:10.57 (SB), 8:10.57 (PB); 5. Abraham Kibiwot (Kenya), 8:05.51 (SB), 8:05.51 (PB); 6. Benjamin Kigen (Kenya), 8:11.12 (SB), 8:05.12 (PB); 7. Simon Kiprop Koech (Kenya), 8:04.19 (SB), 8:04.19 (PB); 8. Ryuji Miura (Japan), 8:09.91 (SB), 8:09.91 (PB); 9. Amos Serem (Kenya), 8:14.41 (SB), 8:09.93 (PB); 10. Abrham Sime (Ethiopia), 8:10.56 (SB), 8:10.56 (PB); 11. Getnet Wale (Ethiopia), 8:05.15 (SB), 8:05.15 (PB).

WOMEN’S 100m – 1. Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain), 10.85 (SB), 10.83 (PB); 2. Zoe Hobbs (New Zealand), 10.96 (SB), 10.96 (PB); 3. Shericka Jackson (Jamaica), 10.65 (SB), 10.65 (PB); 4. Imani Lansiquot (Great Britain), 10.99 (SB), 10.99 (PB); 5. Natasha Morrison (Jamaica), 10.95 (SB), 10.87 (PB); 6. Sha’Carri Richardson (United States), 10.65 (SB), 10.65 (PB); 7. Marie-Josée Ta Lou (Ivory Coast), 10.75 (SB), 10.72 (PB); 8. Twanisha Terry (United States), 10.99 (SB), 10.82 (PB); 9. Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica), 10.84 (SB), 10.54 (PB).

MEN’S MILE – 1. Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot (Kenya); 2. Mario García (Spain), 3:57.98 (SB), 3:53.36 (PB); 3. Elliot Giles (Great Britain), 3:52.49 (SB); 4. Azeddine Habz (France), 3:57.76 (SB); 5. Cole Hocker (United States), 3:50.97 (SB); 6. Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway), 3:46.46 (SB); 7. Abel Kipsang (Kenya), 3:50.87 (SB); 8. Niels Laros (Netherlands); 9. Stewart McSweyn (Australia), 3:48.37 (SB); 10. George Mills (Great Britain), 3:49.64 (SB), 3:49.64 (PB); 11. Narve Gilje Nordås (Norway), 3:56.62 (SB); 12. Yared Nuguse (United States), 3:53.34 (SB); 13. Samuel Tanner (New Zealand), 3:53.83 (SB), 3:53.83 (PB).

In summary, the 2023 Prefontaine Classic or Eugene Diamond League Final promises an electrifying lineup in multiple events, setting the stage for unforgettable showdowns. From star-studded competitions in the women’s 100m to emerging talents in the men’s categories, the event is poised to be a pivotal moment in the track and field calendar. Although a few marquee names will be missing, the sheer depth of talent ensures that the Eugune Diamond League Final will be a must-watch event for athletics fans worldwide.