Brandon Rodney of Canada was the standout performer at the Memoriał Wieslawa Maniaka, a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger on Wednesday, September 6, in Szczecin, Poland.

Records Tumble as Brandon Rodney Dominates in Szczecin

In the 100m, Brandon Rodney clinched first place in both the Men’s 100m and 200m races. Brandon Rodney clocked in at 10.19 seconds, equalling the meeting record, and followed it up with a win in the 200m at 20.40 seconds.

Ash Philip from Great Britain dominated the Women’s 100m with a time of 11.27 seconds, while Lorene Bazolo of Portugal emerged as the winner in the Women’s 200m race, finishing in 23.27 seconds.

In the Women’s 400m, Mdeline Price from Canada took the lead with a season-best time of 51.94 seconds. Her male counterpart, Charles Dobson of Great Britain, set a meeting record in the Men’s 400m, clocking in at 45.17 seconds.

In the Men’s 800m, Marina Bloudek from Croatia secured the top position with a time of 1:47.51. Field events also saw noteworthy performances. Tom Walsh of New Zealand set a meeting record in the Men’s Shot Put with a throw of 21.92 meters, and Emmanouil Karalis of Greece won the Men’s Pole Vault, clearing a height of 5.70 meters.

The Women’s 100m Hurdles was won by Maayke Tjin A Lim from the Netherlands, who completed the race in 13.13 seconds.

WOMEN’S 100M – 1. Ash Philip (GBR), 11.27; 2. Lorene Bazolo (POR), 11.33; 3. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya (POL), 11.50; 4. Boglarka Takacs (HUN), 11.61; 5. Magdalena Lindner (AUT), 11.65.

MEN’S 100M – 1. Brandon Rodney (CAN), 10.19 (=RM); 2. Taymir Burnet (NED), 10.25; 3. Jerome Blake (CAN), 10.39; 4. Simon Hansen (DEN), 10.48; 5. Mateusz Siuda (POL), 10.53; 6. Jerod Elcock (TTO), 10.61; 7. Anton Bachórski (POL), 10.77.

WOMEN’S 200M (1 +0.1 m/s) – 1. Lorene Bazolo (POR), 23.27; 2. Amy Hunt (GBR), 23.28, SB; 3. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya (POL), 23.41; 4. Boglarka Takacs (HUN), 23.61.

MEN’S 200M – 1. Brandon Rodney (CAN), 20.40; 2. Taymir Burnet (NED), 20.60; 3. Jerome Blake (CAN), 20.61; 4. Simon Hansen (DEN), 21.15; 5. Fabian Brylowski (POL), 21.31; 6. Ngobi Allan (UGA), 21.36; 7. Benson Okot (UGA), 21.40; 8. Mohammad Amin Alsalami (ART), 21.62. WOMEN’S 400M – 1. Mdeline Price (CAN), 51.94, SB; 2. VAICULE Gunt’s (LAT), 52.48; 3. Astri Ertzgaard (NOR), 52.70, PB; 4. Adrianna Janowicz-Półtorak (POL), 53.57; 5. Maja Ciric (SRB), 54.49. MEN’S 400M – 1. Charles Dobson (GBR), 45.17, MR; 2. Christopher O’Donnell (IRE), 46.38; 3. Alex Knibbs (GBR), 46.91, SB; 4. Loic Prevot (FRA), 47.02; 5. Lukas Krappe (GER), 47.96; 6. Kyriakos Tsikilis (GRE), 51.06.

MEN’S 800M – 1. Marina Bloudek (CRO), 1:47.51; 2. Daniel Kotyza (CZE), 1:48.06; 3. Aurele Vandeputte (BEL), 1:48.35; 4. Jacopo Train (ITA), 1:48.98; 5. Joonas Rinne (FIN), 1:49.07; 6. Patrick Sieradzki (POL), 1:49.22; 7. Bram Buigel (NED), 1:49.75; 8. Alexander Lundskog (SWE), 1:50.32; 9. Sander Dybwad Mathiesen (NOR), 1:50.35; 10. Deniss Salmijanov (EST), 1:50.56.

WOMEN’S 100M HURDLES – 1. Maayke Tjin A Lim (NED), 13.13; 2. Mathilde Heltbech (DEN), 13.51; 3. Isabel Mayer (GER), 13.52; 4. Mia McIntosh (GBR), 1.55 p.m (Note: Possibly an error in time); 5. Marika Majewska (POL), 13.58; 6. Tereza Vokalova (CZE), 13.69; 7. Nicoleta Turneova (CZE), 13.92.

MEN’S POLE VAULT – 1. Emmanouil Karalis (GRE), 5.70; 2. Cole Walsh (USA), 5.70 (=SB); 2. Peter Fox (POL), 5.70; 4. Tray Oates (USA), 5.57; 5. Simen Guttormsen (NOR), 5.57 (SB); NM. Dan Barta (CZE), NM.

MEN’S SHOT PUT – 1. Tom Walsh (NZL), 21.92, MR; 2. Roger Steen (USA), 21.12; 3. Armin Sinanevic (SRB), 21.06; 4. Payton Otterdahl (USA), 20.98; 5. Michael Haratyk (POL), 20.77; 6. Simon Mazury (POL), 18.39.

In other track and field updates, some of the most popular upcoming Upcoming Athletics Events are –

Brussels Diamond League, which has already published its start-list (8 Sept)

Tallinn Marathon (9 Sept)

Great North Run (10 Sept)

Eugene Diamond League (16-17 Sept)

Copenhagen Half Marathon (17 Sept)

Berlin Marathon (24 Sept)

Concluding a thrilling day of competition, the Memoriał Wieslawa Maniaka Meeting in Szczecin, Poland, proved to be a showcase for emerging talents and seasoned athletes alike, with Canadian sprinter Brandon Rodney capturing the spotlight in both the 100m and 200m events.