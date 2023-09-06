ROVERETO, ITALY, Sep 6: The Palio Citta della Quercia, Italy’s oldest one-day athletic meet and part of the World Athletics Continental Silver Tour, saw impressive performances from Zane Weir and Shanieka Ricketts.

Zane Weir stood out in the shot put with a meet record of 21.88m, outclassing Budapest medalists Leonardo Fabbri, who threw 21.35m, and Joe Kovacs with 21.34m.

Shanieka Ricketts Dominate Palio Citta della Quercia

In field events, standout performances included Shanieka Ricketts‘ 14.92m triple jump, beating Thea Lafond’s 14.67m and Andy Diaz’s 17.03m in the triple jump under a -0.7 wind condition.

Molly Caudery won the women’s pole vault with a 4.58m jump, and Tom Gale secured another British win in the high jump with 2.23m, determined on count-back against Edgar Rivera.

On the track, Jamaican sprinters dominated, with Natasha Morrison clocking a meet record of 11.00s in the women’s 100m, beating Twanisha Terry (11.06) and Gina Bass (11.08).

Oblique Seville followed suit in the men’s 100m, posting a 10.00s time and edging out Ferdinand Omanyala’s 10.15s.

Rusheen McDonald led the men’s 400m with a time of 45.46s, while Britain’s Laviai Nielsen won the women’s 400m with a time of 51.51s.

In hurdles, Ireland’s Sarah Lavin excelled with a meet record of 12.76s in the women’s 100m hurdles, and Senegal’s Louis Francois Mendy won the men’s event with a time of 13.40s.

Catalin Tecuceanu and Vivian Chebet took top honors in the 800m races with times of 1:45.25 and 1:59.56, respectively.

In distance events, Kassie Wubrist of Ethiopia, this year’s African Junior champion, won the women’s 3000m with a personal best time of 8:44.13, narrowly defeating Sophie O’Sullivan, who set an Irish U23 record with 8:44.72.

U.S. runner Grant Fisher clocked a meet record of 7:33.32 in the men’s category, ahead of Brian Fay’s personal best of 7:36.89 and Kieran Lumb’s Canadian record of 7:38.92.

Results of the Palio Citta della Quercia can be viewed at this link

