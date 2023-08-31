American Sha’Carri Richardson outpaced Jamaicans Natasha Morrison and Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women’s 100m at Thursday’s (31 Aug) Zurich Diamond League meeting.

Sha’Carri Richardson seized control in the latter part of the women’s 100m dash, securing a dominant victory. Initially, Jamaicans Elaine Thompson-Herah and Natasha Morrison fiercely vied for the lead. However, Richardson effortlessly surged ahead at the 60m mark, clinching triumph in an impressive 10.88 seconds.

At the finish line, Morrison edged past Thompson-Herah, with both recording a time of 11.00 seconds flat. Another representative from Jamaica, Shashalee Forbes, secured the fifth spot with a time of 11.12 seconds.

Reflecting on her performance, Thompson-Herah said, “This race was really good; it was my first after our National championships.” She added, “I don’t care about it technically and the start – I will have to look at it afterward… So achieving a season-best today is great. You just need patience.”

After Sha’Carri Richardson’s speed, McMaster upsets Warholm in the 400m hurdles

Moving to the men’s 400m hurdles, Kyron McMaster (IVB) surpassed expectations by outperforming the reigning world champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm (NOR).

McMaster took the lead from the backstretch, and as Warholm attempted a late comeback on the straight, time worked against him. McMaster secured victory in a remarkable 47.27 seconds, narrowly defeating Warholm’s 47.30.

“It feels good to get this win after the World Championships last week,” said McMaster. “I executed and did what I had to do. It feels like this [about the supportive and loud crowd], and there are more people here than on my island. Next, I am going to Eugene, Oregon – the goal is only to focus, execute, and run my race.”

Shanieka Ricketts leaped to 14.78m in the women’s triple jump, securing second place behind winner Yulimar Rojas with 15.15m.

Ricketts, who placed fourth in Budapest, shared her thoughts: “I was disappointed to come out fourth again in Budapest, but coming here and finishing in second place is like icing on the cake. I hope to keep building on this. I tried to get a lot of rest and hydration between the two events as it was extremely hot in Hungary, so I have been focusing on recovery to ensure I can still focus on the rest of the season.”

Dominica’s Thea Lafond claimed fifth place with a jump of 14.42m, while Jamaica’s Kimberly Williams took the ninth spot with a distance of 13.75m.