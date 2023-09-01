TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 23/13 Alabama men’s and women’s cross country squads are set to open the 2023 regular season Saturday at the Memphis Twilight in Memphis, Tenn, at the Mike Rose Soccer Complex. The women’s 5k race will start at 9:20 p.m. CT, while the men’s race gets underway at 10 p.m., and will cover four miles.
IN THE PRESEASON RANKINGS
- Both the Crimson Tide men and women come into the 2023 season ranked as the preseason No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference
- Nationally, the UA women are first in the South Region rankings and 13th nationally according to the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA)
- The men are second in the South Region and 23rd nationally per the USTFCCCA preseason rankings
AT THE MEMPHIS TWILIGHT
- Follow live: live stats link is available at RollTide.com
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 2
- Time: women – 9:20 p.m. | men – 10 p.m.
- Location: Memphis, Tenn.
- Venue: Mike Rose Soccer Complex
THE 2023 ALABAMA CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS
- The women’s team features 27 runners, including 11 newcomers, while the men’s roster tallies 22, with seven newcomers
- The women are led by Hilda Olemomoi, who was voted as the 2022 SEC Cross Country Freshman of the Year before earning her first All-America honor
- Olemomoi and the women’s contingent are coming off a historic 2022 season that saw an SEC title, NCAA South Regional title and a program-best, third-place finish at the NCAA Championships
- The Crimson Tide men are led by Victor Kiprop, who was voted as the 2022 SEC Runner of the Year and also claimed the individual SEC title, as well as the individual NCAA South Regional title
- The men’s roster also includes the 2021 conference individual champion Eliud Kipsang and NCAA All-South Region honoree Hillary Cheruiyot
- In addition to Olemomoi’s SEC Freshman of the Year and Kiprop’s SEC Runner of the Year accolades, head coach Dan Waters became the first UA coach in program history to be named both the men’s and women’s SEC Cross Country Coach of the Year
- The Alabama women finished the 2022 season in third place at the NCAA Championships, while the men finished 27th