TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 23/13 Alabama men’s and women’s cross country squads are set to open the 2023 regular season Saturday at the Memphis Twilight in Memphis, Tenn, at the Mike Rose Soccer Complex. The women’s 5k race will start at 9:20 p.m. CT, while the men’s race gets underway at 10 p.m., and will cover four miles.

LIVE RESULTS

IN THE PRESEASON RANKINGS

Both the Crimson Tide men and women come into the 2023 season ranked as the preseason No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference

men and women come into the 2023 season ranked as the preseason No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference Nationally, the UA women are first in the South Region rankings and 13 th nationally according to the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA)

nationally according to the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) The men are second in the South Region and 23rd nationally per the USTFCCCA preseason rankings

AT THE MEMPHIS TWILIGHT

Follow live: live stats link is available at RollTide.com

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Time: women – 9:20 p.m. | men – 10 p.m.

Location: Memphis, Tenn.

Venue: Mike Rose Soccer Complex

THE 2023 ALABAMA CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS