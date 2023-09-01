Xiamen Diamond League Live Streaming and Global Television Coverage will be available to viewers around the world on Saturday, 2 Sept 2023.
The action will start at 5:10 am Jamaica local time with the women’s long jump and the main programme will kick off at 6:00 am Jamaica time and 7 am New York time with the men’s 400m.
How to watch Live Stream of the Xiamen Diamond League?
Tune in to the Xiamen Diamond League’s live stream on the official organizer’s YouTube channel.
Results, programme and entry lists | Media information sheets and athlete biographies
Additionally, various global TV channels will be broadcasting the event.
Live stream and TV channels:
- Worldwide – YouTube (VPN needed in some countries)
- Australia – YouTube
- Canada – CBC
- Caribbean – Flow Sports
- United States – NBC/Peacock
- The United Kingdom – BBC 2 and BBC SPORTS (UK IP)
- See the complete list of broadcasters by country and territory
The inaugural Wanda Xiamen Diamond League in China is poised to be a spectacular event, boasting a lineup of 19 medalists from the World Championships in Budapest. This includes an impressive 8 gold medalists, 3 silver medalists, and 8 bronze medalists.
Leading the pack are the gold medal champions, who have showcased their dominance on the global stage. The list includes the likes of Hugues Fabrice Zango from Burkina Faso, Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali, and American sensations Grant Holloway and Laulaga Tausaga. They will be joined by Marco Arop from Canada, Serbia’s Ivana Vuleta, Ukraine’s high jump sensation Yaroslava Mahuchikh, and the Dominican Republic’s sprint queen, Marileidy Paulino.
The competition will be fierce with the inclusion of silver medalists such as Jamaica’s hurdle expert Hansle Parchment, Kenya’s middle-distance maestro Emmanuel Wanyonyi, and Australia’s high jumper Eleanor Patterson.
But the depth of talent doesn’t stop there. The event will also feature bronze medalists who are hungry to climb higher on the podium. This group includes Kenya’s Abraham Kibiwot, American sprinters Daniel Roberts and Quincy Hall, Britain’s Ben Pattison, China’s discus thrower Bin Feng, Jamaica’s hurdler Rushell Clayton, Kenya’s distance runner Beatrice Chebet, and Barbados’ sprinter Sada Williams.
With such an array of talent, the Xiamen Diamond League is shaping up to be an unmissable event for track and field enthusiasts worldwide.