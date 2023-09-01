Xiamen Diamond League Live Streaming and Global Television Coverage will be available to viewers around the world on Saturday, 2 Sept 2023.

The action will start at 5:10 am Jamaica local time with the women’s long jump and the main programme will kick off at 6:00 am Jamaica time and 7 am New York time with the men’s 400m.

How to watch Live Stream of the Xiamen Diamond League?

Tune in to the Xiamen Diamond League’s live stream on the official organizer’s YouTube channel.

Additionally, various global TV channels will be broadcasting the event.

Live stream and TV channels: Worldwide – YouTube (VPN needed in some countries)

Australia – YouTube

Canada – CBC

Caribbean – Flow Sports

United States – NBC/Peacock

The United Kingdom – BBC 2 and BBC SPORTS (UK IP)

The inaugural Wanda Xiamen Diamond League in China is poised to be a spectacular event, boasting a lineup of 19 medalists from the World Championships in Budapest. This includes an impressive 8 gold medalists, 3 silver medalists, and 8 bronze medalists.