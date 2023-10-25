Share the News: Tap to Share

In a year that saw numerous track and field records shattered, the athletic exploits of Jamaican hurdler Roshawn Clarke and Kenyan middle-distance runner Faith Kipyegon have officially etched their names into the history books. The world records set by Clarke in the U20 400m hurdles and Kipyegon in the mile earlier this year have now been ratified.

Roshawn Clarke’s World U20 400m Hurdles Record Officially Ratified: A New Era in Track and Field

Clarke’s rise in the track and field world has been nothing short of meteoric. Starting the year with a personal best of 49.35 in the 400m hurdles, set during his bronze medal effort at the 2022 World U20 Championships, the young Jamaican took the athletic community by storm with a series of jaw-dropping performances. By mid-May, Clarke had already shattered his personal record. He continued this pace-setting form into the senior Jamaican Championships in July, recording times of 48.91 in the heats and a world U20 record-equalling 47.85 in the finals.

But Clarke wasn’t done. At the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, he pushed the envelope further. Not only did he secure a place in the finals, but he also set a new world U20 record in the semi-finals with a time of 47.34. In the final showdown, Clarke came in fourth, clocking in at 48.07 but beating some of the finest 400m hurdlers the sport has seen.

Faith Kipyegon’s Triple World Records of 2023: Mile Record Now Official

As for Faith Kipyegon, her dedication to her craft was well showcased in three world records set over the course of this year, each one more dazzling than the last. In Florence, she completed the 1500m in a brisk 3:49.11. Just a week later in Paris, she finished the 5000m in 14:05.20. But it was at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Monaco where Kipyegon achieved her crowning glory.

On a hot, humid evening in Monaco, Kipyegon had her sights firmly set on the world mile record. And she delivered, tearing up the track in a staggering 4:07.64, eclipsing the previous record set by Sifan Hassan by over four seconds. Her commanding lead of almost seven seconds was more than half the length of the straight, and despite the formidable performances by the women behind her, Kipyegon’s focus never wavered. “I came for that; I wanted to chase the world record,” she said.

With these ratified records, both athletes have raised the bar in their respective disciplines, promising an even more thrilling athletic season to come.