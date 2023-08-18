caribshopper
Live Updates: Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships | Latest News and Results

Aug 18, 2023
Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Live Blog: Updates, Records, and Highlights
Calling all fans, readers, and those interested in staying up-to-date with LIVE action from Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships! Immerse yourself in the action by following our live blogging coverage on Trackalerts.com and World-Track.org.

Stay connected with every heart-pounding moment as we bring you Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Live updates, real-time updates, insights, and highlights directly from Hungary. Our coverage includes daily schedules, capturing the pulse of the competition, and ensuring you never miss a beat.

With a special focus on the world’s top athletes, including, but not limited to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Sha’Carri Richardson, Wayde Van Niekerk, Mondo Duplantis, Femke Bol, Faith Kipyegon, Marileidy Paulino, Anna Hall, Noah Lyles, Jaydon Hibbert, Pawel Fajdek, Rasheed Broadbell, Grant Holloway and Hansle Parchment.

Also, Fred Kerley, Mutaz Essa Barshim, Shanieka Ricketts, Julien Alfred, Letsile Tebogo, Yulimar Rojas, Karsten Warholm, Sifan Hassan,  Steven Gardiner, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Ryan Crouser, Tobi Amusan, Athing Mu and Neeraj Chopra are among the stars to watch during our live blogging, which will keep you up to date on their remarkable performances.

How to Watch the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Live Stream

Whether you’re a devoted follower or new to the world of athletics, our live blogging coverage on Trackalerts.com and World-Track.org is your gateway to experiencing the grandeur of this event.

Join us in celebrating the spirit of competition, unity, and achievement as athletes from around the world gather to showcase their skills on the global stage. Stay engaged, stay informed, and be part of the excitement like never before!

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

