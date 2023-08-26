caribshopper
Featured

Shericka Jackson explains the reason for the muted celebration in Budapest 23

ByAnthony Foster

Aug 26, 2023
Shericka Jackson explains the reason for the muted celebration in Budapest 23
Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

Budapest, Hungary – Shericka Jackson produced a blistering run to win the women’s 200m in a championship record of 21.41 seconds at the 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Shericka Jackson, who defended the title she won last year in Eugene, Oregon, did not celebrate ‘the Jamaican way’ as her facial expression and body language invited more questions and interpretations. 

The world record for the event is 21.34 seconds, held by American legend Florence Griffith-Joyner, and many people believe Jackson can eclipse it. 

Shericka Jackson Reigns Supreme in Budapest 23 Women’s 200m

Therefore, all eyes were on the clock when Jackson flew off the bend at lightning speed, led the field by donkey lengths, and bolted across the finish line. After the winning time was displayed on the scoreboard, accompanied by a championship record, Jackson hid her feelings well when all the cameras were trained on her moments later. 

What was the reason behind Shericka Jackson’s muted celebration?

At the press conference, she fielded several questions and provided insight into her reaction.

“Honestly, when I crossed the line and saw the time, I said aaahhh, I’m close, I’m close. I wrote down two times on my bib today. The slowest I wrote was 21.40 and I got 21.41. I just wanted to see the race before I celebrated because I didn’t know if it was wind-legal,” she explained.

She added, “I was super exhausted, I wasn’t feeling 100% as I was under the weather. So it’s not a disappointing look that I didn’t get the world record.”

 

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

Related Post

Featured

Shericka Jackson Reigns Supreme in Budapest 23 Women’s 200m

Aug 25, 2023
Featured

Jamaica Day at World Athletics Championships as country grab slew of medals

Aug 25, 2023
Featured

Budapest 23 Day 6: Key Stats and Insights

Aug 24, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Featured

Shericka Jackson explains the reason for the muted celebration in Budapest 23

Aug 26, 2023 0 Comments
Articles

Jamaicans in Action | Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Day 8 Schedule

Aug 25, 2023 0 Comments
Articles

Budapest 2023 Day 7: Key Stats and Insights

Aug 25, 2023 0 Comments
Articles

Noah Lyles Makes History with 200m Victory at Budapest 2023 Championships

Aug 25, 2023 0 Comments