Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Schedule

Aug 17, 2023
Budapest 23 now ... Jamaican athletes, left to right, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrate their 1-2-3 finish in the women's 100m final at Oregon22 World Athletics Championships
Get ready for an exhilarating showcase of athletic prowess as the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships descends upon Hungary. From August 19th to 27th, the heart of Hungary will transform into a global arena, where the world’s most exceptional athletes will converge to compete at the highest level. Under the Jamaican flag, a group of outstanding participants is set to captivate the world’s attention.

What is the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Schedule of Events?

Guided by the meticulously curated schedule of Bruce James, the JAMAICA TIME-based Athletics Time Schedule promises an action-packed series of events that will leave spectators on the edge of their seats. With a meticulous eye for detail, the schedule ensures that fans won’t miss a moment of the thrilling action. Jamaican athletes will be out in full force, determined to showcase their talents on the world stage.

How to watch Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Live Stream; Live Results, Schedule

Date Time Gender Event Round
Saturday, Aug 19 1:50am M 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final
3:30am M Shot Put Qualification
3:35am W 100 Metres Hurdles Heptathlon
4:05am M & W 4×400 Metres Relay Heats
4:35am M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats
4:45am W High Jump Heptathlon
5:00am M Hammer Throw Qualification – Group A
5:25am W Long Jump Qualification
5:35am M 100 Metres (No Jamaican) Preliminary round
6:15am W 1500 Metres Heats
6:40am M Hammer Throw Qualification – Group B
Saturday, Aug 19 11:00am Undefined Opening Ceremony
12:02pm M 1500 Metres Heats
12:05pm W Shot Put Heptathlon
12:10pm M Discus Throw Qualification – Group A
12:35pm M Triple Jump Qualification
12:43pm M 100 Metres Heats
1:30pm W 200 Metres Heptathlon
1:35pm M Shot Put Final
1:40pm M Discus Throw Qualification – Group B
1:55pm W 10000 Metres Final
2:47pm M & W 4×400 Metres Relay Final
Sunday, Aug 20 12:15am W 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final
2:00am W Discus Throw Qualification – Group A
2:35am W 400 Metres Heats
2:50am W Long Jump Heptathlon
3:25am M 400 Metres Heats
3:30am W Discus Throw Qualification – Group B
3:35am M High Jump Qualification
4:25am M 400 Metres Hurdles Heats
5:00am W Javelin Throw Heptathlon – Group A
5:10am W 100 Metres Heats
6:05am M 110 Metres Hurdles Heats
6:05am W Javelin Throw Heptathlon – Group B
Sunday, Aug 20 9:35am M 100 Metres Semi-Final
9:55am W Long Jump Final
10:05am W 1500 Metres Semi-Final
10:35am M 1500 Metres Semi-Final
10:50am M Hammer Throw Final
11:00am W 800 Metres Heptathlon
11:25am M 10000 Metres Final
12:10pm M 100 Metres Final
Monday, Aug 21 11:40am W Pole Vault Qualification
11:50am W 400 Metres Hurdles Heats
12:35pm M 400 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final
12:40pm M Triple+C55 Final
1:05pm M 110 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final
1:30pm M Discus Throw Final
1:35pm W 100 Metres Semi-Final
2:10pm W 400 Metres Semi-Final
2:40pm M 110 Metres Hurdles Final
2:50pm W 100 Metres Final
Tuesday, Aug 22 11:40am W 100 Metres Hurdles Heats
12:20pm M 800 Metres Heats
12:55pm M High Jump Final
1:20pm W Discus Throw Final
1:25pm W 400 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final
2:00pm M 400 Metres Semi-Final
2:30pm W 1500 Metres Final
2:42pm M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final
Wednesday, Aug 23 3:05am W 800 Metres Heats
3:15am M Pole Vault Qualification
3:20am W Javelin Throw Qualification – Group A
4:10am W 5000 Metres Heats
4:15am M Long Jump Qualification
4:55am W Javelin Throw Qualification – Group B
5:05am W 200 Metres Heats
5:50am M 200 Metres Heats
12:00pm W Hammer Throw Qualification – Group A
12:10pm W Triple Jump Qualification
12:30pm W Pole Vault Final
12:45pm W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats
1:35pm W Hammer Throw Qualification – Group B
1:40pm W 100 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final
2:15pm M 1500 Metres Final
2:35pm W 400 Metres Final
2:50pm M 400 Metres Hurdles Final
Thursday, Aug 24 12:01am M 35 Kilometres Race Walk Final
12:01am W 35 Kilometres Race Walk Final
12:00pm M 5000 Metres Heats
12:30pm M Long Jump Final
12:45pm W 200 Metres Semi-Final
1:15pm W Hammer Throw Final
1:20pm M 200 Metres Semi-Final
1:50pm M 800 Metres Semi-Final
2:25pm W 100 Metres Hurdles Final
2:35pm M 400 Metres Final
2:50pm W 400 Metres Hurdles Final
Friday, Aug 25 3:05am M 100 Metres Decathlon
3:10am M Javelin Throw Qualification – Group A
3:20am W High Jump Qualification
3:55am M Long Jump Decathlon
4:45am M Javelin Throw Qualification – Group B
5:20am M Shot Put Decathlon
11:30am M High Jump Decathlon
12:30pm M 4×100 Metres Relay Heats
12:35pm W Triple Jump Final
1:00pm W 4×100 Metres Relay Heats
1:20pm W Javelin Throw Final
1:25pm W 800 Metres Semi-Final
2:05pm M 400 Metres Decathlon
2:40pm W 200 Metres Final
2:50pm M 200 Metres Final
Saturday, Aug 26 12:01am W Marathon Final
3:05am M 110 Metres Hurdles Decathlon
3:25am W Shot Put Qualification
4:00am M Discus Throw Decathlon – Group A
5:05am M Discus Throw Decathlon – Group B
6:00am M Pole Vault Decathlon
12:05pm M Javelin Throw Decathlon – Group A
12:25pm M Pole Vault Final
12:30pm M 4×400 Metres Relay Heats
12:55pm W 4×400 Metres Relay Heats
1:10pm M Javelin Throw Decathlon – Group B
1:15pm W Shot Put Final
1:30pm M 800 Metres Final
1:50pm W 5000 Metres Final
2:25pm M 1500 Metres Decathlon
2:40pm M & W 4×100 Metres Relay Final
Sunday, Aug 27 12:01am M Marathon Final
1:05pm W High Jump Final
1:10pm M 5000 Metres Final
1:20pm M Javelin Throw Final
1:45pm W 800 Metres Final
2:10pm W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final
2:37pm M & W 4×400 Metres Relay Final

 

