Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Schedule

Get ready for an exhilarating showcase of athletic prowess as the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships descends upon Hungary. From August 19th to 27th, the heart of Hungary will transform into a global arena, where the world’s most exceptional athletes will converge to compete at the highest level. Under the Jamaican flag, a group of outstanding participants is set to captivate the world’s attention.
Guided by the meticulously curated schedule of Bruce James, the JAMAICA TIME-based Athletics Time Schedule promises an action-packed series of events that will leave spectators on the edge of their seats. With a meticulous eye for detail, the schedule ensures that fans won’t miss a moment of the thrilling action. Jamaican athletes will be out in full force, determined to showcase their talents on the world stage.
|Date
|Time
|Gender
|Event
|Round
|Saturday, Aug 19
|1:50am
|M
|20 Kilometres Race Walk
|Final
|3:30am
|M
|Shot Put
|Qualification
|3:35am
|W
|100 Metres Hurdles
|Heptathlon
|4:05am
|M & W
|4×400 Metres Relay
|Heats
|4:35am
|M
|3000 Metres Steeplechase
|Heats
|4:45am
|W
|High Jump
|Heptathlon
|5:00am
|M
|Hammer Throw
|Qualification – Group A
|5:25am
|W
|Long Jump
|Qualification
|5:35am
|M
|100 Metres (No Jamaican)
|Preliminary round
|6:15am
|W
|1500 Metres
|Heats
|6:40am
|M
|Hammer Throw
|Qualification – Group B
|Saturday, Aug 19
|11:00am
|Undefined
|Opening Ceremony
|12:02pm
|M
|1500 Metres
|Heats
|12:05pm
|W
|Shot Put
|Heptathlon
|12:10pm
|M
|Discus Throw
|Qualification – Group A
|12:35pm
|M
|Triple Jump
|Qualification
|12:43pm
|M
|100 Metres
|Heats
|1:30pm
|W
|200 Metres
|Heptathlon
|1:35pm
|M
|Shot Put
|Final
|1:40pm
|M
|Discus Throw
|Qualification – Group B
|1:55pm
|W
|10000 Metres
|Final
|2:47pm
|M & W
|4×400 Metres Relay
|Final
|Sunday, Aug 20
|12:15am
|W
|20 Kilometres Race Walk
|Final
|2:00am
|W
|Discus Throw
|Qualification – Group A
|2:35am
|W
|400 Metres
|Heats
|2:50am
|W
|Long Jump
|Heptathlon
|3:25am
|M
|400 Metres
|Heats
|3:30am
|W
|Discus Throw
|Qualification – Group B
|3:35am
|M
|High Jump
|Qualification
|4:25am
|M
|400 Metres Hurdles
|Heats
|5:00am
|W
|Javelin Throw
|Heptathlon – Group A
|5:10am
|W
|100 Metres
|Heats
|6:05am
|M
|110 Metres Hurdles
|Heats
|6:05am
|W
|Javelin Throw
|Heptathlon – Group B
|Sunday, Aug 20
|9:35am
|M
|100 Metres
|Semi-Final
|9:55am
|W
|Long Jump
|Final
|10:05am
|W
|1500 Metres
|Semi-Final
|10:35am
|M
|1500 Metres
|Semi-Final
|10:50am
|M
|Hammer Throw
|Final
|11:00am
|W
|800 Metres
|Heptathlon
|11:25am
|M
|10000 Metres
|Final
|12:10pm
|M
|100 Metres
|Final
|Monday, Aug 21
|11:40am
|W
|Pole Vault
|Qualification
|11:50am
|W
|400 Metres Hurdles
|Heats
|12:35pm
|M
|400 Metres Hurdles
|Semi-Final
|12:40pm
|M
|Triple+C55
|Final
|1:05pm
|M
|110 Metres Hurdles
|Semi-Final
|1:30pm
|M
|Discus Throw
|Final
|1:35pm
|W
|100 Metres
|Semi-Final
|2:10pm
|W
|400 Metres
|Semi-Final
|2:40pm
|M
|110 Metres Hurdles
|Final
|2:50pm
|W
|100 Metres
|Final
|Tuesday, Aug 22
|11:40am
|W
|100 Metres Hurdles
|Heats
|12:20pm
|M
|800 Metres
|Heats
|12:55pm
|M
|High Jump
|Final
|1:20pm
|W
|Discus Throw
|Final
|1:25pm
|W
|400 Metres Hurdles
|Semi-Final
|2:00pm
|M
|400 Metres
|Semi-Final
|2:30pm
|W
|1500 Metres
|Final
|2:42pm
|M
|3000 Metres Steeplechase
|Final
|Wednesday, Aug 23
|3:05am
|W
|800 Metres
|Heats
|3:15am
|M
|Pole Vault
|Qualification
|3:20am
|W
|Javelin Throw
|Qualification – Group A
|4:10am
|W
|5000 Metres
|Heats
|4:15am
|M
|Long Jump
|Qualification
|4:55am
|W
|Javelin Throw
|Qualification – Group B
|5:05am
|W
|200 Metres
|Heats
|5:50am
|M
|200 Metres
|Heats
|12:00pm
|W
|Hammer Throw
|Qualification – Group A
|12:10pm
|W
|Triple Jump
|Qualification
|12:30pm
|W
|Pole Vault
|Final
|12:45pm
|W
|3000 Metres Steeplechase
|Heats
|1:35pm
|W
|Hammer Throw
|Qualification – Group B
|1:40pm
|W
|100 Metres Hurdles
|Semi-Final
|2:15pm
|M
|1500 Metres
|Final
|2:35pm
|W
|400 Metres
|Final
|2:50pm
|M
|400 Metres Hurdles
|Final
|Thursday, Aug 24
|12:01am
|M
|35 Kilometres Race Walk
|Final
|12:01am
|W
|35 Kilometres Race Walk
|Final
|12:00pm
|M
|5000 Metres
|Heats
|12:30pm
|M
|Long Jump
|Final
|12:45pm
|W
|200 Metres
|Semi-Final
|1:15pm
|W
|Hammer Throw
|Final
|1:20pm
|M
|200 Metres
|Semi-Final
|1:50pm
|M
|800 Metres
|Semi-Final
|2:25pm
|W
|100 Metres Hurdles
|Final
|2:35pm
|M
|400 Metres
|Final
|2:50pm
|W
|400 Metres Hurdles
|Final
|Friday, Aug 25
|3:05am
|M
|100 Metres
|Decathlon
|3:10am
|M
|Javelin Throw
|Qualification – Group A
|3:20am
|W
|High Jump
|Qualification
|3:55am
|M
|Long Jump
|Decathlon
|4:45am
|M
|Javelin Throw
|Qualification – Group B
|5:20am
|M
|Shot Put
|Decathlon
|11:30am
|M
|High Jump
|Decathlon
|12:30pm
|M
|4×100 Metres Relay
|Heats
|12:35pm
|W
|Triple Jump
|Final
|1:00pm
|W
|4×100 Metres Relay
|Heats
|1:20pm
|W
|Javelin Throw
|Final
|1:25pm
|W
|800 Metres
|Semi-Final
|2:05pm
|M
|400 Metres
|Decathlon
|2:40pm
|W
|200 Metres
|Final
|2:50pm
|M
|200 Metres
|Final
|Saturday, Aug 26
|12:01am
|W
|Marathon
|Final
|3:05am
|M
|110 Metres Hurdles
|Decathlon
|3:25am
|W
|Shot Put
|Qualification
|4:00am
|M
|Discus Throw
|Decathlon – Group A
|5:05am
|M
|Discus Throw
|Decathlon – Group B
|6:00am
|M
|Pole Vault
|Decathlon
|12:05pm
|M
|Javelin Throw
|Decathlon – Group A
|12:25pm
|M
|Pole Vault
|Final
|12:30pm
|M
|4×400 Metres Relay
|Heats
|12:55pm
|W
|4×400 Metres Relay
|Heats
|1:10pm
|M
|Javelin Throw
|Decathlon – Group B
|1:15pm
|W
|Shot Put
|Final
|1:30pm
|M
|800 Metres
|Final
|1:50pm
|W
|5000 Metres
|Final
|2:25pm
|M
|1500 Metres
|Decathlon
|2:40pm
|M & W
|4×100 Metres Relay
|Final
|Sunday, Aug 27
|12:01am
|M
|Marathon
|Final
|1:05pm
|W
|High Jump
|Final
|1:10pm
|M
|5000 Metres
|Final
|1:20pm
|M
|Javelin Throw
|Final
|1:45pm
|W
|800 Metres
|Final
|2:10pm
|W
|3000 Metres Steeplechase
|Final
|2:37pm
|M & W
|4×400 Metres Relay
|Final