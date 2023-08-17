Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

Get ready for an exhilarating showcase of athletic prowess as the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships descends upon Hungary. From August 19th to 27th, the heart of Hungary will transform into a global arena, where the world’s most exceptional athletes will converge to compete at the highest level. Under the Jamaican flag, a group of outstanding participants is set to captivate the world’s attention.

What is the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Schedule of Events?

Guided by the meticulously curated schedule of Bruce James, the JAMAICA TIME-based Athletics Time Schedule promises an action-packed series of events that will leave spectators on the edge of their seats. With a meticulous eye for detail, the schedule ensures that fans won’t miss a moment of the thrilling action. Jamaican athletes will be out in full force, determined to showcase their talents on the world stage.

Date Time Gender Event Round Saturday, Aug 19 1:50am M 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final 3:30am M Shot Put Qualification 3:35am W 100 Metres Hurdles Heptathlon 4:05am M & W 4×400 Metres Relay Heats 4:35am M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats 4:45am W High Jump Heptathlon 5:00am M Hammer Throw Qualification – Group A 5:25am W Long Jump Qualification 5:35am M 100 Metres (No Jamaican) Preliminary round 6:15am W 1500 Metres Heats 6:40am M Hammer Throw Qualification – Group B Saturday, Aug 19 11:00am Undefined Opening Ceremony 12:02pm M 1500 Metres Heats 12:05pm W Shot Put Heptathlon 12:10pm M Discus Throw Qualification – Group A 12:35pm M Triple Jump Qualification 12:43pm M 100 Metres Heats 1:30pm W 200 Metres Heptathlon 1:35pm M Shot Put Final 1:40pm M Discus Throw Qualification – Group B 1:55pm W 10000 Metres Final 2:47pm M & W 4×400 Metres Relay Final Sunday, Aug 20 12:15am W 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final 2:00am W Discus Throw Qualification – Group A 2:35am W 400 Metres Heats 2:50am W Long Jump Heptathlon 3:25am M 400 Metres Heats 3:30am W Discus Throw Qualification – Group B 3:35am M High Jump Qualification 4:25am M 400 Metres Hurdles Heats 5:00am W Javelin Throw Heptathlon – Group A 5:10am W 100 Metres Heats 6:05am M 110 Metres Hurdles Heats 6:05am W Javelin Throw Heptathlon – Group B Sunday, Aug 20 9:35am M 100 Metres Semi-Final 9:55am W Long Jump Final 10:05am W 1500 Metres Semi-Final 10:35am M 1500 Metres Semi-Final 10:50am M Hammer Throw Final 11:00am W 800 Metres Heptathlon 11:25am M 10000 Metres Final 12:10pm M 100 Metres Final Monday, Aug 21 11:40am W Pole Vault Qualification 11:50am W 400 Metres Hurdles Heats 12:35pm M 400 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final 12:40pm M Triple+C55 Final 1:05pm M 110 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final 1:30pm M Discus Throw Final 1:35pm W 100 Metres Semi-Final 2:10pm W 400 Metres Semi-Final 2:40pm M 110 Metres Hurdles Final 2:50pm W 100 Metres Final Tuesday, Aug 22 11:40am W 100 Metres Hurdles Heats 12:20pm M 800 Metres Heats 12:55pm M High Jump Final 1:20pm W Discus Throw Final 1:25pm W 400 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final 2:00pm M 400 Metres Semi-Final 2:30pm W 1500 Metres Final 2:42pm M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final Wednesday, Aug 23 3:05am W 800 Metres Heats 3:15am M Pole Vault Qualification 3:20am W Javelin Throw Qualification – Group A 4:10am W 5000 Metres Heats 4:15am M Long Jump Qualification 4:55am W Javelin Throw Qualification – Group B 5:05am W 200 Metres Heats 5:50am M 200 Metres Heats 12:00pm W Hammer Throw Qualification – Group A 12:10pm W Triple Jump Qualification 12:30pm W Pole Vault Final 12:45pm W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats 1:35pm W Hammer Throw Qualification – Group B 1:40pm W 100 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final 2:15pm M 1500 Metres Final 2:35pm W 400 Metres Final 2:50pm M 400 Metres Hurdles Final Thursday, Aug 24 12:01am M 35 Kilometres Race Walk Final 12:01am W 35 Kilometres Race Walk Final 12:00pm M 5000 Metres Heats 12:30pm M Long Jump Final 12:45pm W 200 Metres Semi-Final 1:15pm W Hammer Throw Final 1:20pm M 200 Metres Semi-Final 1:50pm M 800 Metres Semi-Final 2:25pm W 100 Metres Hurdles Final 2:35pm M 400 Metres Final 2:50pm W 400 Metres Hurdles Final Friday, Aug 25 3:05am M 100 Metres Decathlon 3:10am M Javelin Throw Qualification – Group A 3:20am W High Jump Qualification 3:55am M Long Jump Decathlon 4:45am M Javelin Throw Qualification – Group B 5:20am M Shot Put Decathlon 11:30am M High Jump Decathlon 12:30pm M 4×100 Metres Relay Heats 12:35pm W Triple Jump Final 1:00pm W 4×100 Metres Relay Heats 1:20pm W Javelin Throw Final 1:25pm W 800 Metres Semi-Final 2:05pm M 400 Metres Decathlon 2:40pm W 200 Metres Final 2:50pm M 200 Metres Final Saturday, Aug 26 12:01am W Marathon Final 3:05am M 110 Metres Hurdles Decathlon 3:25am W Shot Put Qualification 4:00am M Discus Throw Decathlon – Group A 5:05am M Discus Throw Decathlon – Group B 6:00am M Pole Vault Decathlon 12:05pm M Javelin Throw Decathlon – Group A 12:25pm M Pole Vault Final 12:30pm M 4×400 Metres Relay Heats 12:55pm W 4×400 Metres Relay Heats 1:10pm M Javelin Throw Decathlon – Group B 1:15pm W Shot Put Final 1:30pm M 800 Metres Final 1:50pm W 5000 Metres Final 2:25pm M 1500 Metres Decathlon 2:40pm M & W 4×100 Metres Relay Final Sunday, Aug 27 12:01am M Marathon Final 1:05pm W High Jump Final 1:10pm M 5000 Metres Final 1:20pm M Javelin Throw Final 1:45pm W 800 Metres Final 2:10pm W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final 2:37pm M & W 4×400 Metres Relay Final

