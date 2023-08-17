caribshopper
Featured

Tobi Amusan Cleared: Poised for Glory at Budapest 23 Championships

ByAnthony Foster

Aug 17, 2023
Defending Champion Tobi Amusan Returns to Budapest 23 After Clearing Hurdles
Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

Tobi Amusan is set and ready to defend her women’s 100m hurdles title at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships, commencing on Saturday, August 19th.

Tobi Amusan, the current world record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles at 12.12secs, had faced charges from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) due to allegedly missing three drug tests within a 12-month timeframe.

However, on Thursday, merely two days before the championships’ commencement, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) issued a statement, declaring that the Disciplinary Tribunal had determined that “Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) involving three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period.”

Will Tobi Amusan defend her title in Budapest 23?

The statement concluded by stating that Amusan’s provisional suspension had been immediately lifted, paving the way for her participation in Budapest. ALSO READ: Tobi Amusan Charged with Missed Drug Tests: Fights for…

During the suspension period, Tobi Amusan steadfastly maintained her innocence, reiterating her stance as a clean athlete and expressing confidence in an advantageous resolution. Furthermore, she disclosed that she had been subject to regular testing by the AIU and was indeed tested within days of the alleged missed test.

“I am a CLEAN ATHLETE, and I am regularly (possibly even more frequently than usual) subjected to testing by the AIU. I was tested within days of my ‘missed test.’ I remain OPTIMISTIC that this matter will be resolved in my favor, enabling me to compete in the World Championships this August,” she conveyed on July 18th.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) full statement:

“A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period.

“AIU Head Brett Clothier has indicated the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline. 

“The decision is currently confidential but will be published in due course.

 Amusan’s provisional suspension has now been lifted with immediate effect.” 

How to watch Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Live Stream; Live Results, Schedule

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

Related Post

Featured

Speed Unleashed: Shericka Jackson Revs Up for Dual Triumph at Budapest 23

Aug 17, 2023
Featured

Rasheed Broadbell: Igniting the Track with Unmatched Speed and Humble Confidence

Aug 17, 2023
Featured

Anticipating Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships: Event-by-Event Previews Unveil Exciting Possibilities

Aug 17, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Featured

Tobi Amusan Cleared: Poised for Glory at Budapest 23 Championships

Aug 17, 2023 0 Comments
Featured

Speed Unleashed: Shericka Jackson Revs Up for Dual Triumph at Budapest 23

Aug 17, 2023 0 Comments
Featured

Rasheed Broadbell: Igniting the Track with Unmatched Speed and Humble Confidence

Aug 17, 2023 0 Comments
LIVE

How to watch Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Live Stream; Live Results, Schedule

Aug 17, 2023 0 Comments