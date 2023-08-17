Tobi Amusan Cleared: Poised for Glory at Budapest 23 Championships

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

Tobi Amusan is set and ready to defend her women’s 100m hurdles title at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships, commencing on Saturday, August 19th.

Tobi Amusan, the current world record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles at 12.12secs, had faced charges from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) due to allegedly missing three drug tests within a 12-month timeframe.

However, on Thursday, merely two days before the championships’ commencement, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) issued a statement, declaring that the Disciplinary Tribunal had determined that “Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) involving three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period.”

Will Tobi Amusan defend her title in Budapest 23?

The statement concluded by stating that Amusan’s provisional suspension had been immediately lifted, paving the way for her participation in Budapest. ALSO READ: Tobi Amusan Charged with Missed Drug Tests: Fights for…

During the suspension period, Tobi Amusan steadfastly maintained her innocence, reiterating her stance as a clean athlete and expressing confidence in an advantageous resolution. Furthermore, she disclosed that she had been subject to regular testing by the AIU and was indeed tested within days of the alleged missed test.

“I am a CLEAN ATHLETE, and I am regularly (possibly even more frequently than usual) subjected to testing by the AIU. I was tested within days of my ‘missed test.’ I remain OPTIMISTIC that this matter will be resolved in my favor, enabling me to compete in the World Championships this August,” she conveyed on July 18th.

A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period. pic.twitter.com/RAW2LeRjYg — Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) August 17, 2023

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) full statement:

“A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period.

“AIU Head Brett Clothier has indicated the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline.

“The decision is currently confidential but will be published in due course.

Amusan’s provisional suspension has now been lifted with immediate effect.”

