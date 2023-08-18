Discover the Day 1 Schedule, your essential guide to the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships‘ pulse. This schedule goes beyond listing events – it unveils the essence of the competition, capturing its history-making moments.
Don’t miss our guide on How to Watch the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Live Stream, ensuring you catch every exhilarating second, no matter your location.
Join us in celebrating sportsmanship and achievement on the grandest stage. Whether you’re a devoted fan or casual observer, our website delivers the heart-racing thrill of Budapest 23. Get ready to be inspired by this extraordinary journey.
Jamaicans in Action | Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships – Day 1 Schedule
Saturday, August 19, Morning Session
3:30 am M Shot Put Qualification
Rajindra Campbell (JAM) Group A
4:05am M&W 4×400 Metres Relay Heats
Jamaica heat 2
5:25 am W Long Jump Qualification
Tissanna Hickling (JAM) Group A
Ackelia Smith (JAM) Group B
5:35 am M 100 Metres Preliminary round
(No Jamaican)
6:15 am W 1500 Metres Heats
Adelle Tracey (JAM) Heat 4
Saturday, August 19, Afternoon Session
11:00 am Opening Ceremony Undefined
12:10 pm M Discus Throw Qualification – Group A
Roje Stona (JAM) Group A
Traves Smikle (JAM) Group B
12:35 pm M Triple Jump Qualification
Jaydon Hibbert (JAM) Group B
12:43 pm M 100 Metres Heats
Oblique Seville (JAM)
Rohan Watson (JAM)
Ryiem Ford (JAM)
1:35 pm M Shot Put Final
TBD
1:40 pm M Discus Throw Qualification – Group B
Fredrick Dacres (JAM) Group B
2:47 pm M&W 4×400 Metres Relay Final
TBD