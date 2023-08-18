caribshopper
Jamaicans in Action | Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships – Day 1 Schedule

ByAnthony Foster

Aug 18, 2023
Ready for Budapest 23 ...Jaydon Hibbert of Jamaica is the winner of the men's triple jump at the Cali22 World Athletics U20 Championships. He won with a championship record of 17.27m
Discover the Day 1 Schedule, your essential guide to the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships‘ pulse. This schedule goes beyond listing events – it unveils the essence of the competition, capturing its history-making moments.

Don’t miss our guide on How to Watch the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Live Stream, ensuring you catch every exhilarating second, no matter your location.

Join us in celebrating sportsmanship and achievement on the grandest stage. Whether you’re a devoted fan or casual observer, our website delivers the heart-racing thrill of Budapest 23. Get ready to be inspired by this extraordinary journey.

Saturday, August 19, Morning Session

3:30 am M Shot Put Qualification
Rajindra Campbell (JAM) Group A

4:05am M&W 4×400 Metres Relay Heats
Jamaica heat 2

5:25 am W Long Jump Qualification
Tissanna Hickling (JAM) Group A
Ackelia Smith (JAM) Group B

5:35 am M 100 Metres Preliminary round
(No Jamaican)

6:15 am W 1500 Metres Heats
Adelle Tracey (JAM) Heat 4

Saturday, August 19, Afternoon Session

11:00 am Opening Ceremony Undefined

12:10 pm M Discus Throw Qualification – Group A
Roje Stona (JAM) Group A
Traves Smikle (JAM) Group B

12:35 pm M Triple Jump Qualification
Jaydon Hibbert (JAM) Group B

12:43 pm M 100 Metres Heats
Oblique Seville (JAM)
Rohan Watson (JAM)
Ryiem Ford (JAM)

1:35 pm M Shot Put Final
TBD

1:40 pm M Discus Throw Qualification – Group B
Fredrick Dacres (JAM) Group B

2:47 pm M&W 4×400 Metres Relay Final
TBD

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

