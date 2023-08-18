Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

Jamaicans in Action | Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships – Day 1 Schedule

Saturday, August 19, Morning Session

3:30 am M Shot Put Qualification

Rajindra Campbell (JAM) Group A

4:05am M&W 4×400 Metres Relay Heats

Jamaica heat 2

5:25 am W Long Jump Qualification

Tissanna Hickling (JAM) Group A

Ackelia Smith (JAM) Group B

5:35 am M 100 Metres Preliminary round

(No Jamaican)

6:15 am W 1500 Metres Heats

Adelle Tracey (JAM) Heat 4

Saturday, August 19, Afternoon Session

11:00 am Opening Ceremony Undefined

12:10 pm M Discus Throw Qualification – Group A

Roje Stona (JAM) Group A

Traves Smikle (JAM) Group B

12:35 pm M Triple Jump Qualification

Jaydon Hibbert (JAM) Group B

12:43 pm M 100 Metres Heats

Oblique Seville (JAM)

Rohan Watson (JAM)

Ryiem Ford (JAM)

1:35 pm M Shot Put Final

TBD

1:40 pm M Discus Throw Qualification – Group B

Fredrick Dacres (JAM) Group B

2:47 pm M&W 4×400 Metres Relay Final

TBD

