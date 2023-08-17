Anticipating Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships: Event-by-Event Previews Unveil Exciting Possibilities

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

As is customary, EME News delves into the potentials of the upcoming Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships, scheduled for August 19-27 in Hungary, through its concise event-by-event previews.

100m: Predictions favor Kerley, yet in less than 10 seconds, anything can unfold. The US saw medal sweeps in 1983, 1991, and 2022. Noteworthy entrants include Hughes, Tebogo, Omanyala, Jacobs, along with the prospect of Lyles with a strong start.

200m: Can Tebogo replicate his London performance against Lyles? Knighton, without the 100m, rests; Hughes and Olympic victor De Grasse are also contenders.

400m: Gardiner and Van Niekerk appear strong; Samukonga’s injury and James’ challenges create an open path to bronze.

800m: Although no top favorite emerges, a formidable group of runners gathers. Young talents such as Wanyonyi and Burgin, alongside Arop, Moula, and more, shape a competitive field.

1500m: Jakob, reigning in his realm, anticipates dominance. The race pace, whether fast or slow, will determine the outcome. Some predict Nuguse’s presence on the podium.

5000m: Jakob becomes the prey in his quest for another victory after the 1500m. Aregawi carries the 10k burden, while Cheptegei, Kejelcha, and Gebrhiwot rest.

10,000m: Aregawi and Barega unite against Cheptegei, who misses Kiplimo.

Steeplechase: The El Bakkali-Girma clash, a duel of champions, unfolds – will it witness the first sub-8 performance or a tactical affair?

110mH: Holloway eyes his third consecutive gold; Broadbell’s strength and newcomer Tinch’s debut outside the US add intrigue.

400mH: A premier men’s clash materializes – Warholm versus Benjamin versus Dos Santos. A Tokyo Deja vu?

Marathon: Among the Ethiopian and Kenyan names, Abdi Nageeye stands out. The women’s race favors Ethiopians.

High Jump: Joint Olympic winners vie for gold, while Woo and Harrison prepare to challenge. Barshim’s summer appearances (3 meets) and Tamberi’s (4, two in the rain) set the stage.

Pole Vault: The question isn’t “who,” but “how high.” Mondo’s narrative prevails, followed by Obiena, Nilsen, and the blossoming Lisek.

Long Jump: Olympic champion Tentoglou seeks to fill the void in his collection. Competitors from India and Chinese title defender Wang are formidable. Ehammer focuses solely on the long jump.

Triple Jump: Pichardo’s limited outdoor appearances prompt consideration for Zango and the emerging talent Hibbert.

Shot Put: Crouser remains unbeaten, clinching victories with significant margins. Can he approach his WR? Former world champions Walsh and Kovacs are podium favorites, with the remaining spots contested.

Discus Throw: Ceh leads 4-3 over Stahl this year. Alekna, Gudzius, Weisshaidinger, and Denny vie for the mix, along with others.

Hammer Throw: The Polish party marches on. Who could thwart their dominance? US record-holder Winkler and home favorite Halasz present formidable challenges.

Javelin Throw: Chopra conserves energy due to injury concerns, while Vadlejch leads the season’s averages. Peters seeks form, and Weber gears up for an attack.

Decathlon: Warner versus Mayer headlines the decathlon. Warner leads 6-3 in their head-to-head battles. The bronze race offers a strong field, with Neugebauer poised to surprise.

20km Walk: A formidable Japanese presence features defender Yamanishi, chasing a hattrick. Several walkers eye doubles with the 35km race. Jun Zhang ranks fastest on paper.

35km Walk: The event repeats with European gold contenders Karlstrom and Stano. Strong Chinese and Japanese contingents add to the competitiveness. The 7am start time opens the door for a near WR situation.

4x100m Relay: The US boasts individual speed, but the quality of exchanges holds greater significance. Defending champions Canada and Olympic victors Italy present strong challenges. Britain is also poised for contention.

4x400m Relay: The US retains its customary dominant stance. A world lead is anticipated. Jamaica’s depth and the competitive race for bronze complete the picture.

Women Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships concise event-by-event previews

100m: Shelly-Ann, despite two races, readies herself. Richardson and Shericka aim high, while Ta Lou maintains top form (undefeated except for the Mt SAC Relays). Alfred and Dina follow closely.

200m: Can anyone challenge Shericka? Gaby’s recent form, Alfred’s NCAA season fatigue, and Richardson’s unpredictability add to the intrigue.

400m: Following Sydney’s withdrawal, Paulino emerges as the favored contender. Newcomers Wilson and Adeleke are ready, while Kaczmarek’s experience and the enigmatic performance of fresh mother SMU add mystery.

800m: Hodgkinson versus Moraa stands out, with Mu’s participation unclear. Behind them, the field is wide open.

1500m: The WR holder, Kipyegon, continues her success story. In a fast final, Ethiopians are poised to follow, while a slower pace might favor Muir or Hall with Hull. Hassan’s presence adds another layer.

5000m: This clash in Budapest promises excitement, featuring Kipyegon, Gidey, Hassan, and Tsegay. The outcome becomes clearer after the 10k mark. The championship record of 14:26.72 is expected to fall.

10,000m: Tsegay, Hassan, and Gidey lead the field, joined by four others who have gone sub-30 this year.

Marathon: The entry list features seven runners with sub-2:20 PBs. Defending champion Gebreslase returns, while the Ethiopian team appears stronger than the Kenyan side, led by Tokyo victor Wanjiru.

Steeplechase: Emerging talents Jackline Chepkoech and Almayew challenge WR holder Beatrice Chepkoech. Yavi’s presence is anticipated.

100mH: Jasmine is the favored choice; we previously noted her unbeaten streak before Oregon. Strong US trio and the usual surprises follow. At the time of writing, Amusan’s status is uncertain.

400mH: Femke maintains a significant lead, leaving the podium open for US and Jamaican runners.

High Jump: Mahuchikh is the clear frontrunner, despite some injury concerns. Olyslagers poses a challenge, and Gerashchenko is also a contender. A young Serbian athlete could provide a surprise.

Pole Vault: Moon’s prospects for defending her title look promising. McCartney, Kennedy, Murto, and Sutej offer formidable competition. Morris might also make an impact.

Long Jump: TFN leans towards Iapichino, Davis, and Vuleta, while AW favors Davis, Iapichino, and Smith. A surprise looms, especially without Mihambo.

Triple Jump: Rojas is a strong favorite, with potential record-breaking ability. The Cuban duo of Bekh and Ricketts contend for the remaining medals. The silver medal might require a 15m jump.

Shot Put: Gong remains undefeated, having competed mainly in China. Ealey is the defending champion, while Ewen leads the rankings. Mitton’s presence adds to the competition, possibly leading to the first 20+ podium since 2003.

Discus Throw: Despite a 65 SB, the top duel between Allman and Perkovic is anticipated. Feng’s unexpected performance last year and the emergence of Van Klinken add to the intrigue.

Hammer Throw: The US versus Rogers stands out. Wlodarczyk’s experience proves valuable, while Wang and Ghelber add depth to the field.

Javelin Throw: Kitaguchi, Australians, and an open field create a competitive atmosphere.

Heptathlon: With Thiam absent, Hall is the top favorite, aiming for 7000 points. KJT is poised for silver, while bronze remains highly contested.

20km Walk: Chinese walker Liu Hong’s experience makes her a strong contender against Garcia and Perez.

35km Walk: Similar to the 20km race, strong Chinese and Japanese contingents promise fierce competition.

4x100m Relay: Jamaica boasts a special team with Shelly-Ann, Shericka, and Elaine. The US typically joins the mix, while the third spot might surprise with Ivory Coast. Britain is ready for contention as well.

4x400m Relay: The US appears unbeatable, barring any unexpected occurrences. While the Oregon-winning team might not participate fully, they still aim for a sub-3:20 time. Jamaica is set for second place, with the Netherlands and Britain also in the mix.

Mixed 4x400m Relay: This format, now in its third edition, follows the man-woman-man-woman structure. The US, with any lineup, leads as favorites to break the Doha 2019 WR of 3:09.34. Netherlands and Dominican Republic are strong contenders from behind, with Jamaica as a natural force.

