NTN Corporation Joins World Athletics as Official Partner Ahead of Budapest 23 Championships

In an exciting development for the world of athletics, Japan’s NTN Corporation (NTN) has stepped up as the latest Official Partner of World Athletics. This collaboration comes at a perfect time, just ahead of the highly anticipated World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, set to take place from 19th to 27th August at Budapest’s magnificent new National Athletics Centre.

The partnership agreement, extending until the end of 2024, designates NTN as the official competition and presentation bib partner for the women’s events in Budapest. Additionally, NTN will be the sponsor for the World Road Running Championships Riga 23 and the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Antalya 24. Impressively, the deal also encompasses support for all World Athletics Series events until the end of 2024.

Sebastian Coe, the President of World Athletics, expressed his delight in welcoming NTN Corporation to the sporting community. Official Partners play a crucial role in organizing World Athletics Series events, and with the grandeur of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, this partnership is of utmost significance. Coe emphasized the importance of finding partners who share their global vision and are committed to making a positive impact in the world. In this regard, NTN fits the bill perfectly. Moreover, Coe lauded the focus on gender equality, with NTN’s sponsorship directly supporting the women’s competition program through the bib sponsorship.

NTN’s CEO, Eiichi Ukai, expressed his pleasure at supporting World Athletics, aligning it with the company’s guiding principles, including the “Frontier Spirit” and “Coexistence and Co-prosperity.” These principles motivate NTN to take on challenges and grow alongside society. Ukai emphasized NTN’s corporate philosophy of contributing to international society through innovation and product development. The company also actively engages in addressing social issues like human rights, diversity promotion, community development, and environmental protection through its business activities.

Through its involvement in supporting prominent track and field events worldwide, NTN aims to inspire the best athletes to strive for excellence and bolster the World Athletics Series and the sport of athletics. Moreover, the partnership is expected to foster positive international exchanges between nations, enhancing global camaraderie.

The World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 is gearing up to host around 2000 athletes from over 200 countries, solidifying its reputation as the world’s third-largest sporting event, promising captivating competition and showcasing the incredible talent from across the globe.

