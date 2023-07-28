Jamaicans Briana Williams and Shanieka Ricketts headline True Athletes Classic in Germany

Leverkusen, Germany, is gearing up for an exciting sporting spectacle this Saturday (30 Jul), with the True Athletes Classic, World Athletics Continental Tour – Bronze Meeting, set to feature some of the world’s finest track and field talents.

Briana Williams and Shanieka Ricketts in action

Jamaican sprint star Briana Williams, boasting a formidable 10.94 personal best in the women’s 100m, will undoubtedly be the center of attention as she vies for victory.

In the triple jump, fans can expect to witness four exceptional athletes soar beyond the 14-meter mark. Shanieka Ricketts, a two-time world medallist, is among those set to amaze with her incredible jumping skills.

Both Briana Williams and Shanieka Ricketts, who is chasing her third World Championships medal, will be a part of Jamaica’s team to Budapest 23. Briana Williams finished in the top six of the women’s 100m at Trials, while Ricketts won her sixth national title.

The men’s 100m race is equally captivating, with Arthur Cisse and European U23 Champion Jeremiah Azu ready to test their mettle against each other and the clock. Jamaican Yohan Blake won this event last year in 9.96secs.

The women’s discus event will be headlined by the accomplished Claudine Vita, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition. Moreover, the high jump event will see Tobias Potye and Joel Baden, fresh from their London Diamond League performances, aiming to make a strong impact.

The javelin competition boasts a strong lineup of German athletes, including Julian Weber, Johannes Vetter, and Thomas Rohler, who will vie for supremacy in their home country. Meanwhile, the pole vault field features a mix of top-tier talent, with Emanuel Karalis, Ersu Sasma, Austin Miller, and Raphael Holzdeppe seeking to reach new heights.

International athletes are also set to dazzle in other events, with Australia’s Celeste Mucci ready to showcase her skills in the 100m hurdles. Great Britain’s Revee Walcott Nolan and Serbia’s Elzan Bibic will add to the excitement as they compete in the highly anticipated 1500m race.

The True Athletes Classic promises to be an enthralling event that will keep sports fans on the edge of their seats. The 2023 True Athletes Classics Leverkusen live stream link, results, entry lists, and event schedule will be available soon.

