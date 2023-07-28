caribshopper
Christania Williams 2nd at Raiffeisen Austrian Open

ByVijay

Jul 27, 2023
Christina Williams ran 11.50 for 2nd place at the Raiffeisen Austrian Open on July 26, 2023

Rio 2016 Olympic Games 100m finalist Christania Williams is back on track after over a year. Watch Christiana Williams’ race video below from the Raiffeisen Austrian Open.

The 28-year-old sprinter, who helped Jamaica to a 4x100m silver medal at the Olympic Games in 2016 and bronze at the London 2017 World Championships, ran her first meet since the Jamaica Trials in 2022.

Christania Williams ran at the Raiffeisen Austrian Open, a World Athletics Continental Tour – Bronze Meeting in Austria on Wednesday (July 26). She finished second in her section of the women’s 100m in 11.50, behind American Kennedy Blackmon, 11.10.

“First one down,” commented Williams, a former Edwin Allen student. “Happy to be on track competing again,” she added. ALSO READ: Christania Williams runs 7.14 PB at American Track League

Williams started her professional career at MVP under the guidance of Stephen Francis. She achieved two sub-11 times, 10.96 and 10.97, both in 2016. ALSO READ: Christania Williams leaves MVP to join McLeod, Taylor in Florida

By Vijay

Senior reporter – Writes for a number media outlets but is now more focus on promoting track and field. He has covered the last two Olympic Games, four IAAF World Championships and several Diamond League events. He also worked with Justsports360.Com, one of our affiliates

