Jamaica Announces National Team for NACAC U18 – U23 Championships

KINGSTON, Jamaica, July 17 – The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) has announced the national team that will represent the country at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) U18 – U23 Championships. The event is set to take place at the San Jose National Stadium in Costa Rica from July 21 to 23, 2023.

The team comprises a mix of seasoned athletes and rising stars, with Theianna-Lee Terrelonge, Shaquena Foote, and Zandrion Barnes being the top athletes named to the team.

Terrelonge, a promising young talent, has been making waves in the U18 category. She will be joined by other notable athletes such as Briana Campbell, Sabrina Dockery, Shanoya Douglas, Canelia Hope, Chennai Jarrett, Rhianna Lewis, Able Mills, Shamoyea Morris, Jaeda Robinson, Rohanna Sudlow, Shelley Ann Taylor, Abigail Wolfe, and Abrina Wright.

In the U23 category, Shaquena Foote and Zandrion Barnes are expected to lead the Jamaican contingent. They will be accompanied by Shana Kaye Anderson, Mickaell Moodie, Crystal Morrison, Rhianna Phipps, Joanne Reid, Danielle Sloley, Garriel White, Cedricka Williams, Damali Williams, D’Andre Anderson, Romaine Beckford, Javorne Dunkley, Demar Francis, Jehlani Gordon, Jaheem Hayles, Reheem Hayles, Delano Kennedy, Adrian Kerr, Kavian Kerr, Kobe Lawrence, Bryan Levell, Alexavier Monfries, Ralford Mullings, Gregory Prince, Jordan Turner, Erique Webster, Travis Williams, Assinie Wilson, and Jordani Woodley.

The management team will be led by Keith Wellington, with support from assistant managers George Stone and Cherine Richards. The technical director for the team will be David Riley, with coaches Michael Carr, Leon Powell, Jermaine Hamilton, Ines Turner, Marlon Gayle, and Marvin James.

The JAAA is confident that the team will perform exceptionally well at the championships, continuing Jamaica’s rich tradition in track and field.

NACAC U23 Team:

Females:

Shana Kaye Anderson Shaquena Foote Mickaell Moodie Crystal Morrison Rhianna Phipps Joanne Reid Danielle Sloley Garriel White Cedricka Williams Damali Williams

Males:

D’Andre Anderson Zandrion Barnes Romaine Beckford Javorne Dunkley Demar Francis Jehlani Gordon Jaheem Hayles Reheem Hayles Delano Kennedy Adrian Kerr Kavian Kerr Kobe Lawrence Bryan Levell Alexavier Monfries Ralford Mullings Gregory Prince Jordan Turner Erique Webster Travis Williams Assinie Wilson Jordani Woodley

NACAC U18 Team:

Females:

Briana Campbell Sabrina Dockery Shanoya Douglas Canelia Hope Chennai Jarrett Rhianna Lewis Able Mills Shamoyea Morris Jaeda Robinson Rohanna Sudlow Shelley Ann Taylor Theianna-Lee Terrelonge Abigail Wolfe Abrina Wright

Males:

Benjamin Berry Rashid Bowen Kahiem Carby Gary Card Michael-Andre Edwards Anthony Hall Shavan Jarrett Romario Jibbison Jabari Matheson Ainsley McGregor Joel Morgan Chavez Penn Antonio Powell Joseph Salmon Javontae Smith Trevoy Smith Tramaine Todd Omaire Williamson Joshua Wint Daneil Wright

Management Team:

Keith Wellington (Manager) George Stone (Assistant Manager) Cherine Richards (Assistant Manager) David Riley (Technical Director) Michael Carr (Coach) Leon Powell (Coach) Jermaine Hamilton (Coach) Ines Turner (Coach) Marlon Gayle (Coach) Marvin James (Coach) Dr. Kevin Jones (Doctor) Michael Chambers (Masseur) Simone James (Masseuse)