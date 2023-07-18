caribshopper
Jamaica Announces National Team for NACAC U18 – U23 Championships

Jul 17, 2023
Theianna-Lee Terrelonge will represent Jamaica at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) U18 - U23 Championships in Costa Rica from July 21 to 23, 2023

KINGSTON, Jamaica, July 17 – The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) has announced the national team that will represent the country at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) U18 – U23 Championships. The event is set to take place at the San Jose National Stadium in Costa Rica from July 21 to 23, 2023.

The team comprises a mix of seasoned athletes and rising stars, with Theianna-Lee Terrelonge, Shaquena Foote, and Zandrion Barnes being the top athletes named to the team. ALSO READ: Yohan Blake Sends a Message of Confidence with Season’s Best Performance

Terrelonge, a promising young talent, has been making waves in the U18 category. She will be joined by other notable athletes such as Briana Campbell, Sabrina Dockery, Shanoya Douglas, Canelia Hope, Chennai Jarrett, Rhianna Lewis, Able Mills, Shamoyea Morris, Jaeda Robinson, Rohanna Sudlow, Shelley Ann Taylor, Abigail Wolfe, and Abrina Wright.

In the U23 category, Shaquena Foote and Zandrion Barnes are expected to lead the Jamaican contingent. They will be accompanied by Shana Kaye Anderson, Mickaell Moodie, Crystal Morrison, Rhianna Phipps, Joanne Reid, Danielle Sloley, Garriel White, Cedricka Williams, Damali Williams, D’Andre Anderson, Romaine Beckford, Javorne Dunkley, Demar Francis, Jehlani Gordon, Jaheem Hayles, Reheem Hayles, Delano Kennedy, Adrian Kerr, Kavian Kerr, Kobe Lawrence, Bryan Levell, Alexavier Monfries, Ralford Mullings, Gregory Prince, Jordan Turner, Erique Webster, Travis Williams, Assinie Wilson, and Jordani Woodley.

The management team will be led by Keith Wellington, with support from assistant managers George Stone and Cherine Richards. The technical director for the team will be David Riley, with coaches Michael Carr, Leon Powell, Jermaine Hamilton, Ines Turner, Marlon Gayle, and Marvin James.

The JAAA is confident that the team will perform exceptionally well at the championships, continuing Jamaica’s rich tradition in track and field.

NACAC U23 Team:

Females:

  1. Shana Kaye Anderson
  2. Shaquena Foote
  3. Mickaell Moodie
  4. Crystal Morrison
  5. Rhianna Phipps
  6. Joanne Reid
  7. Danielle Sloley
  8. Garriel White
  9. Cedricka Williams
  10. Damali Williams

Males:

  1. D’Andre Anderson
  2. Zandrion Barnes
  3. Romaine Beckford
  4. Javorne Dunkley
  5. Demar Francis
  6. Jehlani Gordon
  7. Jaheem Hayles
  8. Reheem Hayles
  9. Delano Kennedy
  10. Adrian Kerr
  11. Kavian Kerr
  12. Kobe Lawrence
  13. Bryan Levell
  14. Alexavier Monfries
  15. Ralford Mullings
  16. Gregory Prince
  17. Jordan Turner
  18. Erique Webster
  19. Travis Williams
  20. Assinie Wilson
  21. Jordani Woodley

NACAC U18 Team:

Females:

  1. Briana Campbell
  2. Sabrina Dockery
  3. Shanoya Douglas
  4. Canelia Hope
  5. Chennai Jarrett
  6. Rhianna Lewis
  7. Able Mills
  8. Shamoyea Morris
  9. Jaeda Robinson
  10. Rohanna Sudlow
  11. Shelley Ann Taylor
  12. Theianna-Lee Terrelonge
  13. Abigail Wolfe
  14. Abrina Wright

Males:

  1. Benjamin Berry
  2. Rashid Bowen
  3. Kahiem Carby
  4. Gary Card
  5. Michael-Andre Edwards
  6. Anthony Hall
  7. Shavan Jarrett
  8. Romario Jibbison
  9. Jabari Matheson
  10. Ainsley McGregor
  11. Joel Morgan
  12. Chavez Penn
  13. Antonio Powell
  14. Joseph Salmon
  15. Javontae Smith
  16. Trevoy Smith
  17. Tramaine Todd
  18. Omaire Williamson
  19. Joshua Wint
  20. Daneil Wright

Management Team:

  1. Keith Wellington (Manager)
  2. George Stone (Assistant Manager)
  3. Cherine Richards (Assistant Manager)
  4. David Riley (Technical Director)
  5. Michael Carr (Coach)
  6. Leon Powell (Coach)
  7. Jermaine Hamilton (Coach)
  8. Ines Turner (Coach)
  9. Marlon Gayle (Coach)
  10. Marvin James (Coach)
  11. Dr. Kevin Jones (Doctor)
  12. Michael Chambers (Masseur)
  13. Simone James (Masseuse)

Senior reporter – Writes for a number media outlets but is now more focus on promoting track and field. He has covered the last two Olympic Games, four IAAF World Championships and several Diamond League events. He also worked with Justsports360.Com, one of our affiliates

