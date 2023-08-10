caribshopper
Featured

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: No Intentions for Budapest’s 200m Sprint

Anthony Foster

Aug 10, 2023
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the best female sprinter of all time
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had no intention of competing in the women’s 200m event at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships scheduled for later this month – August 19-27.

Although she participated in the 200m during her initial appearance in the 2023 track and field season at the Jamaica Trials, Fraser-Pryce explicitly conveyed at that time that she would not be entering the starting blocks for the pursuit of glory at Budapest 23. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Sets New Record at Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern Meeting

Why Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce not running the 200m in Budapest 23?

In the aftermath of securing second place in the 200m at the Jamaica Trials, Fraser-Pryce candidly stated, “The Lord would have to come and touch me and say, ‘Wake up, we have the 200m to run.”

In accordance with information from the JAAA, Fraser-Pryce communicated her disinterest in participating in the half-lap event at the World Athletics Championships well before the final entry deadline. Despite this, the JAAA designated her as one of the four sprinters for the 200m, even though her intentions were apparent.

During the Eugene 22 World Athletics Championships, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce secured a silver medal in the women’s 200m, trailing behind her teammate Shericka Jackson. Then, Fraser-Pryce won the women’s 100m ahead of Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

