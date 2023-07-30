caribshopper
Articles

Femke Bol Faces First Defeat at Dutch Championships, Tasa Jiya Claims 200m Victory

ByAnthony Foster

Jul 30, 2023
Femke Bol Suffers First Defeat at Dutch Championships in Breda, Tasa Jiya Takes 200m Title

BREDA (NED, Jul 30) – Femke Bol, who has been on an impressive winning streak since the World Championships last year, faced her first defeat at the Dutch Championships held in Breda.

In the highly competitive 200m final, she secured the second spot with a time of 23.05 (-2.2), narrowly behind Tasa Jiya, who clinched the victory with a time of 22.77. Femke Bol’s 51.45 Triumphs in 400m Hurdles, Leaves Room for Improvement

The challenging weather conditions didn’t deter Nadine Visser, who emerged triumphant in the 100m hurdles final with a time of 12.88 (+0.6). She left her competitors behind, with Maayke Tjin A-Lim finishing second in 12.96, and heptathlete Anouk Vetter securing the third spot with a time of 13.35.

In the women’s 400m event, Eveline Saalberg showcased her prowess, claiming the top spot with a time of 52.20. Lisanne de Witte gave a commendable performance and settled for second place, clocking in at 52.62.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, Liemarvin Bonevacia emerged victorious in the 400m, crossing the finish line with an impressive time of 45.62.

European indoor champion Douwe Amels displayed his jumping skills in the high jump event, clearing 2.20m to secure the victory.

In the heptathlon, Nadine Broersen accumulated an impressive total of 6047 points, showcasing her all-around abilities.

The Dutch Championships in Breda proved to be a thrilling and competitive event, with athletes giving their all to claim victory and demonstrate their skills on the track and field.

👍 Please Like, Share, and Follow our page to stay updated on the latest track and field news, live streams, results, and opinions! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️ Don't miss out on the exciting world of athletics! 🌟 #TrackAndField #AthleticsUpdates #StayInformed
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Whatsapp

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

Related Post

Articles

Surprises at Canadian Championships: Aaron Brown Triumphs, De Grasse Misses Out

Jul 30, 2023
Articles

NTN Corporation Joins World Athletics as Official Partner Ahead of Budapest 23 Championships

Jul 28, 2023
Articles

Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals Her Sportswomen to Watch in 2023

Jul 24, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Articles

Femke Bol Faces First Defeat at Dutch Championships, Tasa Jiya Claims 200m Victory

Jul 30, 2023 0 Comments
Featured

Zandrion Barnes Wins 400m, Walcott Shines at TT Championships

Jul 30, 2023 0 Comments
Featured

Jonielle Smith and Amoi Brown Set New Records at CAS Meeting International 2023

Jul 30, 2023 0 Comments
Articles

Surprises at Canadian Championships: Aaron Brown Triumphs, De Grasse Misses Out

Jul 30, 2023 0 Comments
close

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)

  • Follow by Email
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • Whatsapp