Femke Bol Faces First Defeat at Dutch Championships, Tasa Jiya Claims 200m Victory

BREDA (NED, Jul 30) – Femke Bol, who has been on an impressive winning streak since the World Championships last year, faced her first defeat at the Dutch Championships held in Breda.

In the highly competitive 200m final, she secured the second spot with a time of 23.05 (-2.2), narrowly behind Tasa Jiya, who clinched the victory with a time of 22.77. Femke Bol’s 51.45 Triumphs in 400m Hurdles, Leaves Room for Improvement

The challenging weather conditions didn’t deter Nadine Visser, who emerged triumphant in the 100m hurdles final with a time of 12.88 (+0.6). She left her competitors behind, with Maayke Tjin A-Lim finishing second in 12.96, and heptathlete Anouk Vetter securing the third spot with a time of 13.35.

In the women’s 400m event, Eveline Saalberg showcased her prowess, claiming the top spot with a time of 52.20. Lisanne de Witte gave a commendable performance and settled for second place, clocking in at 52.62.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, Liemarvin Bonevacia emerged victorious in the 400m, crossing the finish line with an impressive time of 45.62.

European indoor champion Douwe Amels displayed his jumping skills in the high jump event, clearing 2.20m to secure the victory.

In the heptathlon, Nadine Broersen accumulated an impressive total of 6047 points, showcasing her all-around abilities.

The Dutch Championships in Breda proved to be a thrilling and competitive event, with athletes giving their all to claim victory and demonstrate their skills on the track and field.

