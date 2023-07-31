World Indoor Champion Cyrena Samba-Mayela Shines with Victory in 100m Hurdles at French Championships

ALBI (FRA, Jul 30) – The French Championships witnessed the triumphant return of World indoor champion Cyrena Samba-Mayela, as she surged to victory in the 100m hurdles with an impressive time of 12.68 (+0.5). It was a closely contested race, with Laeticia Bapte finishing just behind in 12.69.

Also in track and field news this weekend, Jonielle Smith and Amoi Brown Set New Records at CAS Meeting International 2023 and Kishane Thompson Clocks Sub-10 Time in Men’s 100m Heat at CAS Meeting International 2023

The heptathlon event was a high-quality spectacle, with the top three athletes surpassing the elusive 6000 points-barrier while setting personal bests. Esther Conde-Turpin led the charge with an outstanding score of 6,182 points. Closely behind were Auriana Lazraq-Khlass, who tallied 6,153 points, and Elisa Pineau, 6,027.

Teo Andant showcased his prowess in the men’s 400m, securing victory in an impressive time of 45.60. Meanwhile, European U23 silver medallist Louise Maraval dominated the women’s 400m hurdles, clocking a remarkable 55.85.

In a tactically demanding 1500m race, Azeddine Habz emerged as the champion, displaying strategic finesse to cross the finish line in 3:40.20.

The long jump event witnessed a performance by Rougui Sow, who leaped to a wind-aided 6.70m mark (6.3, legal 6.51). Thibaut Collet claimed victory in the pole vault competition, clearing an impressive height of 5.71m.

Notably, Renaud Lavillenie and Valentin Lavillenie had a disappointing outing, as they needed to clear their opening height of 5.51m.

The 10km race walks showcased incredible stamina and determination as the competition intensified. European U23 champion Pauline Stey emerged victorious in the women’s race walk, finishing with a commendable time of 44:42. In the men’s category, Gabriel Bordier took the title, clocking an impressive time of 39:02.

