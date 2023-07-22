👍 Please Like, Share, and Follow our page to stay updated on everything in track and field! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️ 8 20 63.6k 100

MADRID (ESP, Jul 22): It was a sensational day for Jamaican athlete Rajindra Campbell at Meeting Madrid (WACT Silver) as he smashed the national record in shot put, reaching an impressive 22.22 meters.

This remarkable improvement by 91cm secured him the top spot on the podium, outshining American Roger Steen (21.33) and Nigeria’s Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (21.30) in a thrilling competition.

Swiss athlete Jason Joseph showcased his incredible talent by winning the men’s 110m hurdles in a national record time of 13.10s (0.3). France’s Wilhem Belocian (13.20) and Spain’s Enrique Llopis (13.35) gave a tough fight, but Joseph’s outstanding performance secured him the victory.

Sprinting Sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Dominates Women’s 100m

Continuing her winning streak, Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce claimed the top spot in the women’s 100m with a blistering time of 10.83s (-0.1). Jael Bestue put up a strong performance, clocking a personal best of 11.10, but Fraser-Pryce’s exceptional form proved unbeatable.

American athlete Anna Cockrell delivered a stellar performance in the women’s 400m hurdles, improving her personal best to 53.79s. Morocco’s Noura Ennadi (54.37) and Netherland’s Cathelijn Peeters (54.56) also achieved personal bests, making it a thrilling competition.

In a fierce battle, Belgium’s Dylan Borlee emerged as the fastest in the men’s 400m with a time of 45.09s. Frenchman Teo Andant (45.18 PB) put up a tough fight, but Borlee secured the victory. Meanwhile, Japan’s Yuki Joseph Nakajima claimed another victory in 45.12s, outpacing Inaki Canal (45.27) and Belgium’s Alexander Doom (45.28), all achieving personal bests.

Ethiopia’s Worknesh Mesele Tops Women’s 800m with Lifetime Best

Ethiopian athlete Worknesh Mesele displayed her prowess in the women’s 800m, topping the event with a lifetime best of 1:58.75. Britain’s Isabelle Boffey (1:59.30), Spain’s Lorea Ibarzabal (1:59.88), and Italy’s Eloisa Coiro (1:59.96) also achieved lifetime bests, making it an exhilarating competition.

In the hammer event, Romania’s European champion Bianca Ghelber improved to an impressive 73.80m, alongside France’s Alexandra Tavernier with 72.47m.

In an exciting race, Kenya’s Brenda Chebet (4:01.85) overtook Ethiopia’s U18 sensation Saron Berhe (4:02.30 PB) in the women’s 1500m.

Italian athlete Claudio Michele Stecchi emerged victorious in the pole vault, clearing 582cm, while Greek Emmanouil Karalis achieved 572cm.

Jamaican Hurdler Megan Tapper Delivers Fastest Time in Women’s 100m Hurdles

Jamaican hurdler Megan Tapper blazed to victory with the fastest time of 12.69s (0.3) in the women’s 100m hurdles. France’s Cyrena Samba-Mayela also impressed with a time of 12.76s (0.2) in the other race.

French athlete Gabriel Tual secured victory in the men’s 800m with an impressive time of 1:44.46, ahead of Kenya’s Cornelius Tuwei (1:44.70) and Adrian Ben (1:44.72).

Home star Ana Peleteiro delighted the crowd by improving to 14.15m (0.6) in the triple jump, winning over Italy’s Darya Derkach with 14.14m.

South Africa’s Luxolo Adams claimed victory in the men’s 200m with a time of 20.22s (-0.9), while Finland’s Ella Junnila soared to victory in the women’s high jump, clearing 190cm.

