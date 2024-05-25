Sha'Carri Richardson and Elaine Thompson-Herah ready for Prefontaine Classic
Sha'Carri Richardson and Elaine Thompson-Herah ready for Prefontaine Classic

EUGENE, Ore. – The Prefontaine Classic, part of the Wanda Diamond League, promises a thrilling day of track and field action on Saturday (25 May).

Some of the biggest names in world athletics will be competing, making it an event not to be missed. Olympic and World Champions will grace the track and field, including:

International coverage begins at 3:04 p.m. JA time.

  • 3.04 pm Men’s 400m hurdles (Roshawn Clarke, Malik James-King, Jaheel Hyde, CJ Allen, Trevor Bassit, Khallifah Rosser)
  • 3:12 pm  Men’s 100m (Ackeem Blake, Sandrey Davison, Christian Coleman, Ferdinand Omanyala, Brandon Hicklin)
  • 3:15 pm Women’s Triple Jump (Shanieka Ricketts, Kimberly Williams, Thea Lafond, Jasmine Moore, Keturah Orji)
  • 3:18 pm Women’s 5,000m (Sifan Hassan, Ejgayheyu Taye, Ayal Dagnachew, Joselyn Brea) 
  • 3:41 pm Women’s 100m hurdles (Danielle Williams, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Alaysha Johnson, Devynne Charlton, Nia Ali, Tonea Marshall)
  • 3:50 pm Men’s 110m hurdles (Hansle Parchment, Grant Holloway, Daniel Roberts, Cordell Tinch, Freddie Crittenden, Shansuke Izumiya, Trey Cunningham)

