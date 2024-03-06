With anticipation building for the upcoming ISSA/Boys’ and Girls’ Championships Champs 24, Keith Wellington, president of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA), has disclosed a significant development. This year, the event will witness the inclusion of two international track and field officials.

Their presence aims to elevate the standard of officiating for the prestigious five-day competition, set to unfold at the National Stadium from March 19-23. ALSO READ: Devynne Charlton Sets New World Record in 60m Hurdles, Claims First Global Title

“We believe that the inclusion of an international start referee and the addition of an international official to the jury of appeal will not only add significant credibility to these areas but will enhance the already significant reputation of Champs as a meet of highest international quality,” stated Wellington during the launch of the championships, held at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Wellington emphasized the anticipation surrounding the event, expressing expectations for a thrilling five days of track and field.

“This year’s staging of Champs may well turn out to be akin to the greatest show on earth,” he remarked.

____________________________________________________________

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity