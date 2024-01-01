Michelle-Lee Ahye, Trinidad and Tobago’s renowned sprinter, was honored as the Sportswoman of the Year at the T&T Olympic Committee’s annual awards ceremony held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. Despite facing challenges throughout the international season, Ahye concluded the year with a commendable bronze medal at the Pan American Games.

At 31, Michelle-Lee Ahye stood out as the sole Trinidadian sprinter to advance to the semi-final in the women’s 100 meters at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest this August. Her journey, however, halted at the semi-finals where she clocked 11.18 seconds, finishing joint fifth. ALSO READ: Tobi Amusan Defends Coach Golding-Clarke Against ‘Bogus’ Claim

Michelle-Lee Ahye’s reaction

Michelle-Lee Ahye, in her message after collecting the award, said: “The path you choose sometimes can change but a different path can push you to be patient, dedicated and successful.🙏🏽. I am both humbled and honored to receive the @teamtto 2023 Senior Sportswoman of the Year award.”

Looking ahead, Ahye is setting her sights on the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, aiming to leave a significant impact in her sport. Her resilience and achievements not only earned her the prestigious national award but also highlighted her as a prominent figure in Trinidad and Tobago’s athletic landscape as the nation gears up for Paris 2024.

