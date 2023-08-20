caribshopper
Jamaicans in Action | Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships – Day 2 Schedule

Vijay

Aug 20, 2023
Oblique Seville of Jamaica led the 100m qualifiers on day 1 with 9.86 personal best at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships
Get ready for an exhilarating Day 2 of athletic prowess at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships in Hungary. From August 19th to 27th, the heart of Hungary will transform into a global arena, where the world’s most exceptional athletes will converge to compete at the highest level.

When will Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson run at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23?

Under the Jamaican flag, a group of outstanding participants, including defending champions Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, will be in action on Sunday’s second day. Ackelia Smith, a strong medal contender, will also be in action. Oblique Seville, Rohan Watson, and Ryiem Forde are also in search of medals on the day.

Don’t miss our guide on How to Watch the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Live Stream, ensuring you catch every exhilarating second, no matter your location. Also, check out our Live Updates: Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships | Latest News and Results

Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships – Sunday, Aug 20, Morning Session

2:35am Women’s 400m Heats
Candice McLeod (JAM) Heat 1
Nickisha Pryce (JAM) Heat 4
Charokee Young (JAM) Heat 6

3:25 am Men’s 400m Heats
Sean Bailey (JAM) Heat 4
Antonio Watson (JAM) Heat 5
Zandrion Barnes (JAM) Heat 6

3:30 am – Women’s Discus Qualification 
Samantha Hall (JAM) Group B

 3:35 am Men’s High Jump Qualification
Romaine Beckford (JAM) Group B

 4:25 am Men’s 400mH Heats
Assinie Wilson (JAM) Heat 1
Roshawn Clarke (JAM) Heat 4
Jaheel Hyde (JAM) Heat 5

5:10 am Women’s 100m Heats
Shericka Jackson (JAM) Heat 4
Natasha Morrison (JAM) Heat 5
Shashalee Forbes (JAM) Heat 6
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) Heat 7

6:05 am Men’s 110mH Heats
Hansle Parchment (JAM) Heat 1
Rasheed Broadbell (JAM) Heat 3
Orlando Bennett (JAM) Heat 4

Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships – Sunday, Aug 20, Evening Session

09:35 am Men’s 100M Semi-Finals
Rohan Watson (JAM) Heat 1
Ryiem Forde (JAM) Heat 2
Oblique Seville (JAM) Heat 3

09:55 am Women’s Long Jump Final 
Ackelia Smith (JAM)

10:05 am Women’s 1500m Semi-Finals
Adelle Tracey (JAM) Heat 2

 12:10 pm Men’s 100M Final 
TBD

By Vijay

Senior reporter – Writes for a number media outlets but is now more focus on promoting track and field. He has covered the last two Olympic Games, four IAAF World Championships and several Diamond League events. He also worked with Justsports360.Com, one of our affiliates

