Danielle Williams secured her 2nd second-place finisher in two days, while Shantae Foreman and Marie Forbes were victors at the Clemson Invitational, which ended on Saturday (13 Jan) in South Carolina.

Danielle Williams, Jamaica’s world 100m hurdles champion, secured second place in the women’s 300m with a time of 37.11 seconds. Aaliyah Butler of Georgia won the event in 36.85s

Shantae Foreman, a sophomore at Clemson, marked a new personal best with a leap of 13.39 meters in the women’s triple jump. She beat Alana Mack of Kennesaw State, who finished second with 12.20m

On the event’s opening day, Marie Forbes from Clemson achieved a season’s best in the weight throw, reaching 22.20 meters. Kali Terza from Kennesaw State and Kelsie Murrell-Ross from Georgia took the second and third places with throws of 19.32 and 18.63 meters.

Also at Clemson Invitational

In the men’s 300m, Brian Faust of Garden State Track Club led the pack with 32.36 seconds, closely followed by Christopher Morales Williams from Georgia at 32.47 seconds, his best-ever mark. Matthew Boling, competing unattached, finished third in 32.84 seconds.

The women’s 800m race was dominated by Regina Mpigachai from Northern Colorado, who clocked 2:10.73 to win. Georgia’s Sophia Baker and Kieley Gayle followed with times of 2:12.15 and 2:12.28, respectively.

In the men’s 800m, unattached athletes Josh Hoey and Jaxson Hoey secured the top two spots, clocking 1:47.52 and 1:48.60. Zachery Wells from Northern Colorado finished third in 1:51.66.

Brianna Clayton from Campbell University won the women’s 200m in 23.78 seconds. Jaidyn Ramsey, also from Campbell, followed with a personal best of 24.05 seconds, and Bella Witt from Georgia finished third in 24.47 seconds.

D’Andre Anderson of Clemson led the men’s 200m with a time of 21.24 seconds, narrowly edging out Rashun Fountain from Campbell, who clocked a personal best of 21.25 seconds. Jamal Miller, also from Campbell, completed the race in 21.31 seconds.

Action from the field events saw Elena Kulichenko from Georgia win the women’s high jump, clearing 1.85 meters. Jamari Drake, an unattached athlete, followed with 1.78 meters, and Sofia De Coteau from Clemson equaled her personal best with 1.70 meters for third place.

In the men’s triple jump, Kelvin Campbell, competing unattached, soared to victory with a jump of 15.63 meters. Zavien Wolfe from Georgia finished second with 15.47 meters, and John Watkins from Georgia Tech secured third place with a jump of 15.11 meters.

The men’s shot put was dominated by Alexander Kolesnikoff from Georgia, who threw 19.41 meters. Clemson’s Courtney Lawrence followed with a throw of 17.62 meters, and Gavin Beverage, also from Georgia, rounded off the top three with a throw of 17.19 meters.

In the women’s shot put, Kelsie Murrell-Ross from Georgia emerged victorious with a throw of 16.13 meters. Eriana Sanford from Kennesaw State followed with 12.78 meters, while Diamond Atkins from Life finished third with 11.66 meters.

The men’s high jump saw Riyon Rankin from Georgia claim the top spot, clearing 2.21 meters. Perry Christie, an unattached athlete, secured second place with 2.14 meters, and Shyhiem Scotland, also unattached, completed the podium with 2.05 meters.

